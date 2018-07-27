New York City's proposal to cap Uber and Lyft is more proof cities aren't ready for transportation innovation

Traffic along 42nd Street in New York City. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

New York City may become the first major city in the nation to cap the number of Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing drivers operating on public streets.

The City Council is considering a proposal that would halt the issuance of most new for-hire vehicle licenses while the city conducts a yearlong study of the industry, according to the New York Times. The council may also limit the number of vehicles operating in an area and could decline to renew a permit if a “need” for service isn’t demonstrated, the Verge reported.

Critics say the city has to crack down because ride-hail vehicles are clogging the streets — there are now 100,000 for-hire vehicles licensed in the city, up from 40,000 in 2011 — as well as siphoning riders from public transit and depressing incomes for taxi and livery drivers. Mayor Bill de Blasio tried unsuccessfully to cap the number of Ubers on NYC streets in 2015.