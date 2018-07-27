A little perspective on our surging GDP — Obama hit these numbers three times

Jul. 27, 2018, 8:01 a.m.
As a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump promised that economic growth would rise to 4% or more if he were elected. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy may finally have finally complied.
According to the bureau’s preliminary estimate, the U.S. gross domestic product increased 4.1% (adjusted for inflation) in the months of April through June. That’s up from 2.2% in the first three months of the year, and 2.8% in 2017.
Naturally, the president and administration officials credited Trump policies for the boffo numbers. And there’s certainly a connection.
Jul. 27, 2018, 7:52 a.m.
This is the corner President Trump has painted himself into: He lies with such abandon that nothing he says can be taken at face value. And that includes his denial Friday morning that he knew ahead of time about a meeting between a group of campaign advisors (including his son Donald Jr.) and Russians whom his son thought were peddling dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
CNN reported Thursday night that Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, is ready to tell special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team that he was present at a meeting during which Trump Jr. told his father about the upcoming meeting, and that Trump approved. Trump and his circle have denied that the then-candidate knew anything about the meeting until well after the fact.
Jul. 26, 2018, 3:28 p.m.
Two things seem to get the conservative media riled up like nothing else: laws that force people and businesses to stop polluting, and pretty much anything that liberal California does. When those two things come together, as with the state’s growing plastic straw crackdown, it’s like catnip for the national right-wing media. They just can’t help but go a little nuts.
Witness the overwrought response to an effort by Santa Barbara to adopt a wide-ranging law limiting on single-use plastic takeout ware — to-go cups and containers, forks, knives, stirrers and straws. “California city OKs jail time for defying plastic straw ban,” read the FoxNews.com headline, and many like it from outlets across the nation.
What? Straw police?
Jul. 26, 2018, 1:35 p.m.
For a group that loves to make fun of triggered oppressed snowflakes, no one has a bigger victim complex these days than people affiliated with the party that controls all three branches of federal government.
President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning for his regularly scheduled airing of grievances. In a refreshing change of pace, it was a meta-grievance with Twitter itself.
Employing his signature all-caps-because-I-really-mean-it style, Trump wrote:
Jul. 26, 2018, 10:17 a.m.
On Wednesday, 11 House Republicans, led by Freedom Caucus hysterics Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), filed articles of impeachment against Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein.
It’s likely that this outrageous idea isn’t going anywhere. Still, it’s an alarming escalation of the attempt by President Trump’s loyalists in Congress to undermine the man who oversees the investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia (or the WITCH HUNT, as Trump refers to it). And it could give the president ideas.
The articles of impeachment are a grab bag of allegations ranging from a lack of responsiveness to congressional document requests to a bogus conflict of interest on Rosenstein’s part to familiar complaints about the surveillance of former Trump advisor Carter Page. There’s even an allegation that “the Department of Justice, under the supervision of Mr. Rosenstein, unnecessarily redacted the price of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table because it was potentially embarrassing information.” Talk about “high crimes and misdemeanors”!
Jul. 25, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
When Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, some senators seemed skeptical — who wouldn’t be? — that the hard line he was laying down on policy toward Russia was shared by President Trump.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the committee, told Pompeo that after Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, “we saw an American president who appeared submissive and deferential.”
Pompeo also was questioned about what Putin and Trump discussed in their one-on-one meeting. “We don’t know what the truth is, because nobody else was in the room when it happened,” complained Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the panel’s ranking Democrat.
Jul. 25, 2018, 11:05 a.m.
Cash or check? Who cares?
The Trump team is pushing back against an audio recording obtained by CNN of a conversation between then-candidate Donald J. Trump and his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, about Karen McDougal, in September 2016. The conversation is elliptical and muddled at times, but Cohen can be heard bringing Trump up to speed on his efforts to set up a corporation to acquire “all of that info regarding our friend David” — presumably a reference to David Picker, the owner of the National Enquirer, who’d bought the rights to McDougal’s life story for $150,000 the previous month.
That life story includes McDougal’s claim that she and Trump had a 10-month affair that began in 2006, not long after his wife Melania gave birth to their son. Hence Cohen’s involvement.
Jul. 25, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
When the Commerce Department first floated the idea of adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, it couched it in altruistic terms. The most anti-immigrant administration in modern American history, and the most indifferent (to put it mildly) to racial discrimination, said the Justice Department wanted the question added to collect data it could use to better enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Bull, said critics, including The Times Editorial Board, which described the proffered reasoning as a “dubious explanation.”
Jul. 24, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Facebook's battle against fake news is off to a rocky start. Days after Mark Zuckerberg was publicly flogged for saying Holocaust denialism wouldn't be removed from the platform, radio host Alex Jones created another PR nightmare for the company by using its platform to say Robert S. Mueller III is involved with pedophilia, before pantomiming shooting him "politically."
A taste of Jones’ rant:
"Everyone's so scared of Mueller. They'd let Mueller rape kids in front of people, which he did. I mean, Mueller is a monster, man. God, imagine. He's even above the pedophiles, though. The word is he doesn't have sex with kids. He just controls it all.”
Jul. 24, 2018, 1:50 p.m.
It can be hard sometimes to measure the corrosive effects of President Trump’s continuous assaults on American institutions, from the media to the courts to the government he runs. Discourse has coarsened, facts are ignored and truth is relative.
To quote the band Drive-By Truckers, “We're standing on the precipice of prejudice and fear / We trust science just as long as it tells us what we want to hear / We want our truths all fair and balanced as long as our notions lie within it.”