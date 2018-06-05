'Swatting' David Hogg wasn't a 'prank,' it was attempted murder

Jun. 5, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
- Rule of Law
Parkland, Fla., shooting survivor turned anti-gun activist David Hogg avoided another potentially deadly incident Tuesday — after police armed with assault rifles kicked down the door of his family home. Broward County sheriff’s officials were responding to a call that Hogg and his family had been taken hostage by an assailant armed with an AR-15.
That call turned out to be false.
Hogg, thankfully, was out of town when police arrived at his doorstep en masse — prepared for a shootout with an armed menace.
Jun. 5, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
For President Trump, professional athletes are the gift that keeps on giving.
You might recall how Trump withdrew the customary White House invitation from last year’s NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors, because star Stephen Curry has the temerity to question whether he actually wanted to go. On Monday, Trump did it again, abruptly cancelling a planned celebration at the White House on Tuesday with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles because a number of team members refused to join in. Their beef? Trump’s strong-arming the National Football League owners into requiring players on the field to stand respectfully during the anthem and not do anything, you know, uppity.
Those protests, by the way, are meant to call attention to the repeated incidents of police shooting unarmed black men. But that’s not the angle Trump takes. Here’s how he characterized the Eagles’ views in a statement Monday:
Jun. 5, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
For President Trump, professional athletes are the gift that keeps on giving.
You might recall how Trump withdrew the customary White House invitation from last year’s NBA champion, the Golden State Warriors, because star Stephen Curry has the temerity to question whether he actually wanted to go. On Monday, Trump did it again, abruptly cancelling a planned celebration at the White House on Tuesday with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles because a number of team members refused to join in. Their beef? Trump’s strong-arming the National Football League owners into requiring players on the field to stand respectfully during the anthem and not do anything, you know, uppity.
Those protests, by the way, are meant to call attention to the repeated incidents of police shooting unarmed black men. But that’s not the angle Trump takes. Here’s how he characterized the Eagles’ views in a statement Monday:
Jun. 4, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
- Opinion
- Plastic Trash
During the five days that rescuers tried to save the life of an ailing pilot whale found in a canal in Thailand last week, it vomited up five plastic bags. That, it turns out, was just a horrifying preview of what was discovered after the whale finally expired: 80 plastic bags stuffed into the whale’s stomach.
This is not the first marine animal to be found to have been harmed by ingesting plastic trash in the ocean. Or even the first whale. In 2013, the body of a sperm whale washed up on a beach in Spain with 37 pounds of garbage blocking its stomach.
But it may be the most heart-wrenching death-by-plastic story yet. And it comes at an pivotal moment. Humans are — finally — waking up to the fact that their addiction to throwaway plastic is killing wildlife in a much more graphic and gruesome manner than climate change. Stories like these ought to be a rallying call for new, and significant, restrictions on single-use plastic items.
Jun. 4, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
I don’t usually feel the urge to offer President Trump helpful advice, particularly not when the advice would also help his zombie minions in Congress. I’m more of a grip-it-and-rip-it kind of critic. And there’s just so much to criticize.
Then I saw this tweet this morning:
I sensed a soul in pain, and the part of me that loves small children and animals is seizing control of the keyboard to say: Mr. President, never utter another word about pardoning yourself. Just shhh. SHHHHH. Shhhhh.
Jun. 4, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
The Supreme Court on Monday finally issued its ruling in Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, aka the same-sex wedding case case.
Three quick points:
The 7-2 decision is narrower than some social conservatives would prefer, focusing in large part on the majority’s perception that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed hostility toward Christian baker Jack Philips’ religious convictions against same-sex marriage. This issue also featured in December’s oral argument in the case, as I explained here
Jun. 4, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
By a whole bunch of different metrics, too few women occupy leadership positions in U.S. businesses. Just look at corporate boards of directors: At the 3,000 companies tracked on the Russell 3000 index, fewer than 1 in 6 board seats is filled by a woman. More than a quarter of the California companies in that group had no female directors at all. The representation of women is far higher on corporate boards in Western European countries, several of which mandate that women hold 30% to 40% of the board seats.
Jun. 2, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
- Rich Dudes
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente is running for U.S. Senate in California’s June 5 primary.
And in Washington on Aug. 7.
And in Minnesota on Aug. 14.
Jun. 1, 2018, 1:29 p.m.
It’s a good question, and one that has come up more than once since the Los Angeles Times editorial board decided to throw in with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the governor’s race on June 5: What about
Jun. 1, 2018, 1:01 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
A week ago, when President Trump’s much-ballyhooed super-summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was suddenly canceled, I wrote an editorial for The Times asking whether, “seriously, is anyone really shocked?” But just to be clear, I’m no more shocked by the fact that it is back on than I was that it was cancelled in the first place.
That’s because Trump is the most erratic, impulsive, inconsistent leader imaginable. And the guy he’s planning to meet across the table is hardly a paragon of diplomatic gravitas himself.
From the start, the summit was undertaken in, to say the least, an unorthodox manner. It began with name-calling between Little Rocket Man and the Dotard, with the protagonists hurling insults, calling each other “deranged,” “short,” “lunatic,” “reckless,” “fat,” etc. It also included more serious threats: We will “totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said at one point. Kim said: “The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range.”