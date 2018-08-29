Ted Cruz and the Texas GOP managed to make Beto O'Rourke look even cooler

In a perfect world, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) would announce on Thursday that he’s taking a leave of absence — preferably, right after he is arraigned on charges that he and his wife raided his campaign war chest for more than a quarter of a million dollars to buy personal things and then altered documents to hide the pilfering from federal elections officials.

As part of the announcement Hunter would say that, as much as it pains him, he knows that he would be too distracted by the case to be an effective member of Congress. It wouldn’t be fair to his constituents to continue. For that matter, he also would say that even though it is too late to have his name removed from the Nov. 6 ballot, he is suspending his reelection campaign.