The GOP isn't the only party that's flagging in California

Oct. 3, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
The latest state voter registration numbers are out, and though the numbers bode well for democracy, they aren’t looking good for California’s Republican Party.
There are now more Californians signed up to vote than ever — 19,086,589 of them, to be exact, which is 75.81% of those eligible to vote. But the number affiliated with the Republican Party dropped by about 93,000, to a mere 24.5%, just in the last few months.
This is the latest bad news for the state’s GOP, which has been losing ground in the Golden State for many years. Its minority status is reflected in the Democrat-dominated Legislature and the state’s constitutional offices. In May, the California GOP hit the mortifying milestone of losing its second-place status to those registered with no party preference.
Oct. 2, 2018, 12:41 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
- The Swamp
Meanwhile, back to one of the Trump administration’s original scandals: A watchdog group has updated its list of President Trump’s wide-ranging conflicts of interest, offering a depressingly thorough accounting of how he, his family and some top appointees have routinely tripped over the ethics line.
The conflicts are rooted in the nature of the Trump Organization’s businesses, which includes licensing the Trump name for development projects around the world and operating Trump-named golf courses and resorts. Every time the president visits one of his properties for business or recreation — 147 days and counting — he uses the White House to enhance his private business. You can’t buy advertising like that.
Trump announced early on that he had stepped back from decision-making at the family business and turned operations over to two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. But that doesn’t redress the conflicts because Trump still derives income from the businesses, and he knows what they are because his name is plastered all over them.
Oct. 2, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
It’s shocking sometimes at how needlessly cruel this administration has been. This week, a new policy went into effect denying visas to same-sex partners of U.N. diplomats and employees unless they are married, a dangerous act for people hailing from any of the 72 countries where homosexuality is illegal — or from any of the eight countries where it is a capital offense.
The new policy, which went into effect Monday, also requires same-sex partners of diplomats and U.N. employees already in the United States to get married by the end of the year or face expulsion.
Former Obama U.N. ambassador Samantha Power got it right when she tweeted that the policy is “needlessly cruel and bigoted.”
Oct. 1, 2018, 3:10 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
Hear that tinkling? That’s the sound of the glass ceilings in corporate boardrooms shattering up and down the Golden State.
With just hours remaining before the legislative deadline on Sunday night, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 826 by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), making California the first state in the nation to require publicly traded corporations to have women on their boards of directors.
Not many, mind you, but at least one by the end of next year. About one-fourth of the large corporations headquartered in California don’t have a single female board member. By 2021, corporate boards with five directors must add at least one more woman, and larger boards must add two more or face fines and public shaming on the Secretary of State’s website.
Oct. 1, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Moments after Gov. Jerry Brown’s office announced that he had signed a bill to restore net neutrality protections in California that the federal government abandoned, the
Sep. 28, 2018, 3:58 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Golden State
What a party pooper! Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles, San Francisco and seven other cities to temporarily extend alcohol service at bars and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
Senate Bill 905 was San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener’s second attempt to loosen an 80-year-old law that requires businesses licensed for on-site liquor sales to stop serving alcohol at 2 a.m. This is earlier than other states, such as New York, Illinois and Nevada, where bars are allowed to keep pouring until 4 a.m. and later.
Wiener and others argued that a 2 a.m. last call no longer makes sense for cities with thriving music and nightlife scenes that compete for investment and tourism with the likes of New York City, Las Vegas and other late-night hot spots. It also doesn’t consider the increasing availability of taxis and ride-hailing apps, such as Lyft and Uber, that give revelers more ways to get home without driving.
Sep. 28, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- Opinion
- Election 2018
Voters in inland San Diego county didn’t need another reason to question Rep. Duncan Hunter’s fitness for office. The Republican from Alpine and his wife were indicted in August on charges of misusing a quarter million dollars in campaign donations for personal expenses. A poll since then shows that a lot of voters in his district think he’s guilty.
Nevertheless, Hunter gave voters another reason to reject his reelection bid on Nov. 6 with the release of a despicable campaign ad insinuating that his Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, is a Muslim terrorist “working to infiltrate Congress” in a “well-orchestrated plan.”
The evidence? That Campa-Najjar, who is American born and ethnically Palestinian and Mexican, changed his name from Ammar Yasser Najjar to Ammar Campa-Najjar (Campa is his Mexican mother’s maiden name) after the June primary. The ad suggests he did it to hide his familial connections. Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was one of the masterminds of the 1972 “Munich massacre,” a terrorist attack by the Palestinian Black September group on Israeli Olympic athletes.
Sep. 28, 2018, 12:10 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
This party may never end.
Soon-to-be-former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), a frequent and acerbic critic of President Trump’s, tapped the brakes Friday on the Senate GOP’s rush to confirm Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in a way that won’t make anybody happy, but at least should make everyone less ticked off.
Flake said he wouldn’t support holding a final vote on Kavanaugh unless the FBI investigated the allegations that have been leveled to date against the appellate judge. The investigation should be conducted right away, Flake said, and last no more than a week.
Sep. 27, 2018, 5:02 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
The federal judiciary is technically a nonpartisan branch of government. On Thursday, however, one member of the federal appeals court — and a potential Supreme Court justice — spewed contempt explicitly on Senate Democrats.
That would be Brett Kavanaugh, who delivered what may be the angriest, most emotional opening statement ever by a witness before the Senate Judiciary Committee. His intensity was understandable, considering the serious and occasionally salacious accusations leveled against him after the committee completed a lengthy round of hearings on his nomination. But Kavanaugh didn’t just defend himself. He said his accusers were engaged in a “calculated and orchestrated political hit” as “revenge” for President Trump’s victory.
In particular, he was angry that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), whom he — along with most of the committee’s Republican members — accused of sitting on Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against him for a month in order to waylay his nomination. He also was furious at the committee for not rushing to let him testify as soon as Ford went public with her allegation that a youthful Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her, saying the delay gave others time to come forward with false accusations. And he was livid at other Senate Democrats for their more hyperbolic criticisms of his nomination.
Sep. 26, 2018, 5:13 p.m.
- Opinion
- Rule of Law
- #MeToo
The day before one of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats on the panel asked President Trump to “immediately” withdraw the nomination — unless, that is, Trump agreed to reopen an FBI background check of Kavanaugh to examine sexual assault allegations.
Those allegations are multiplying. They now comprise not only the claim by Christine Blasey Ford, who is scheduled to testify Thursday that Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were teenagers in the early 1980s, but also the charge by Deborah Ramirez that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were students at Yale and new accusations by a Washington woman named Julie Swetnick.
On Wednesday, Swetnick’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, posted a document in which Swetnick alleged, among other things, that Kavanaugh was present at a 1982 house party at which she was gang raped. (Kavanaugh said her statement was “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone.”)