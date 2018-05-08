The hypocrisy lesson N.Y. Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman didn't learn from former Gov. Eliot Spitzer

President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves court in New York on April 26. (Hector Retamal / AFP-Getty Images)

It’s hard to come up with a scoop that could send supporters and opponents of President Trump into a frenzy more effectively than NBC News’ anonymously sourced report that the FBI wiretapped one of the president’s lawyers. (Update: NBC is now saying it wasn’t a wiretap, it was a pen register that logged the numbers dialed from the phones in question and the sources of incoming calls.)

For Trump backers, the possibility that Michael Cohen’s phones were monitored was another outrageous defilement of Trump’s attorney-client privilege — yet more proof (not that they needed any) that the Justice Department had gone rogue. According to NBC, the monitor was in place for a number of weeks before the feds obtained a search warrant and raided Cohen’s office, home and motel room.

Reacting to initial reports of a wiretap, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, a member of Trump’s newly reconstituted legal team, called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to rein in the agents responsible for the Cohen investigation. That investigation began with a referral from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III but is being handled by federal prosecutors in New York.