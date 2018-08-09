The Trump administration wants to open public lands in California to fracking, linked to quakes in other states

Missouri voters rejected a law halting compulsory fees for union nonmembers to cover costs such as collective bargaining. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

The organized labor movement has been taking it in the teeth. For one, participation has been steadily declining; in 1954, 34% of American workers belonged to labor unions. By 2017, that number had fallen to 10.7%. In May, President Trump signed a series of executive orders that would gut union protections for government workers. And in June, the Supreme Court ruled that government workers would no longer be required to pay so-called fair share fees to their unions, as they’d done for decades.

But plot twist: This isn’t another “we’re all going to hell in a handbasket, everything sucks for the left” piece. Now, I can’t say with any shred of confidence that we’re not or that it doesn’t, but organized labor won big Tuesday night in Missouri. Missouri! A purpley state, a former bellwether.



A measure on the ballot asked voters to endorse a Republican-backed law that would keep private-sector unions from collecting “fair share fees” from workers who decide not to become members. As ever, Republicans embraced baldly manipulative branding: they call these efforts, created to starve unions of oxygen, “right to work” laws. But if there’s a “Hamilton” lyric to match every political event, last night’s would be: “He looked at me like I was stupid / I’m not stupid.” Missouri voters untangled the lingo and rejected the measure by a 2-to-1 margin.

It can be hard to message effectively when you’re telling the truth. The truth about unions is that they’re complicated to explain, construct and maintain. A “right to not get the job you’ve had for decades yanked away from you without explanation” or “right to not get totally screwed by your unhinged boss” or “right to wages that increase apace with inflation” law doesn’t roll off the tongue as easily. But these protections matter.