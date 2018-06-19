The soccer world isn't doing enough to combat its homophobia and racism

Jun. 19, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
- Opinion
Here’s a reason not to root for Mexico in the World Cup soccer tournament: fans of El Tri chanting anti-gay slurs at players on the field.
FIFA, the troubled organization that oversees world soccer, opened an investigation into reports that Mexico fans chanted the insult Sunday as German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer got ready for a goal kick (putting the ball back in play after it went out of bounds).
Jun. 19, 2018, 7:02 a.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
Chances are pretty good that you haven’t felt the sting of President Trump’s punitive tariff policies. But you will.
The president announced late Monday that China had (unsurprisingly) refused to buckle in the face of his decision to slap tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods imported into the United States. Instead, China had retaliated with tariffs on $50 billion worth of U.S. exports, “threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong,” the administration said in a statement.
Therefore, Trump said, the administration will identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to be hit with an additional 10% tariff. “If China increases its tariffs yet again, we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods,” Trump declared, adding, “The trade relationship between the United States and China must be much more equitable.”
Jun. 18, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
As condemnations grow over President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy toward illegal border crossings, under which 2,000 children have been separated from their parents, President Trump on Monday morning took aim at … Germany.
“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” the president tweeted. “Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!” He followed that with: “We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us!”
Somebody get that man an atlas. The migration problems confronting Germany and its neighbors arose directly from war in the Middle East (a war in which the U.S. is an active participant) and instability in sub-Saharan Africa, which together have sent more than a million refugees to the nearest stable destination: Europe.
Jun. 18, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- Opinion
- The Swamp
It has happened to all of us. Here you are, innocently cruising the Web for sports highlights or something similarly benign when you stumble across a story on Yahoo. “Sure,” you think, “I would like to see Steph Curry’s game-winning shot from Pluto and some attached commentary.”
So you click.
Everything starts off OK. But then, one thing leads to another, and you wade into the comment section — where things immediately become awful.
Jun. 15, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
- Opinion
- Living While Black
So, now we have #SwimmingWhileBlack.
In the latest episode of white people calling out black people for going about their everyday lives, a white man approached an African American woman and her 5-year-old daughter while they were swimming in the pool of the Westin Pasadena, where they were staying, and asked them if they had showered before they got into the pool.
The man asked “because people carry diseases into the pools and he doesn't want the health department to shut the pool down,” according to the woman, Carle Wheeler, who posted an account of the incident, along with a video, on her Facebook page on Wednesday. (The incident happened Monday.) The mother and daughter kept swimming — but the man approached them again on the opposite end of the pool, claiming he worked for the health department.
Jun. 15, 2018, 12:49 p.m.
- Trump
- Opinion
- We're All Doomed
A forthcoming international report says global temperatures are on pace to rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2040, pushing steadily toward a level that scientists believe will have profound effects on life on the planet.
Worse, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report affirms that current national pledges under the 2015 Paris agreement for reducing emissions won’t resolve the problem, according to Reuters, which obtained a copy of the draft.
Jun. 15, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
Whoa, there, let’s not get too excited.
A lot of anti-Trumpists are likely taking pleasure in the notion of Paul Manafort getting sent to jail today after a judge revoked his bail over allegations of witness tampering. But it’s unclear whether this will have much impact on the investigation by Robert S. Mueller III into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
Remember, the case against Manafort deals primarily with action taken before he became Trump’s campaign manager. The array of federal money laundering and conspiracy charges against Manafort are serious, especially with this new set of witness-tampering charges.
Jun. 15, 2018, 10:29 a.m.
- Opinion
- The Witch Hunt
If you’re Paul Manafort, and a judge has just thrown you into jail for alleged witness tampering, and you have already been indicted on several counts of money laundering, fraud and tax evasion, there’s an awful lot of pressure on you to make your prosecutors happy. Clearly they’re not messing around anymore and are perfectly willing to destroy your life if you don’t give them what they want: testimony about what really happened during the Trump campaign, when you were campaign chairman.
Given the possibility of spending your life in prison if you’re convicted on all charges, it would not be at all stupid to start thinking, as you waste away in your cell, about how you can save yourself, even if it means throwing some old buddies and colleagues under the bus.
In any case, that’s what special counsel Robert S. Mueller III hopes you’re thinking. He hopes that, like many jailed witnesses before you, you’re thinking about a negotiated plea agreement and a reduced sentence in return for an offer to cooperate.
Jun. 15, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
- Opinion
In the name of the law, the Bible and, when they’re being honest, deterring future immigrants from coming, the Trump administration has been ripping children from their parents when the families try to cross the border illegally —even when they have arrived seeking asylum.
This is heartless and inhumane. It’s also, potentially, causing irreparable physical and mental harm to children, who are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of trauma.
Two months after the Trump administration began its new “zero-tolerance” policy, which requires the criminal prosecution of adults arriving illegally at the border, youth detention centers are now packed with children. The Department of Homeland Security will soon build a “tent city” in Texas to handle the growing number of kids in government custody.
Jun. 15, 2018, 6:00 a.m.
- Opinion
I’ve read many stories in recent days about suicide, prompted by the tragic, self-inflicted deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade. But I was particularly surprised and moved on Thursday to learn of a friendship – or at least a connection – forged across a great political divide by two survivors of suicide in the family: Karl Rove and David Axelrod.
I don’t know how I missed this story before; it’s been several years since Rove, the political consultant who was the architect of George W. Bush’s campaigns and worked in his White House, and Axelrod, who did the same for Barack Obama, struck up a relationship based on their shared proximity to tragedy. As Rove described it in the Wall Street Journal Thursday, Axelrod emailed Rove out of the blue – the two had never met – when he read of Rove’s mother’s suicide. Axelrod told Rove that his own father had committed suicide when he was 19. Police came to his college dorm room to ask him to identify the body.
“David later wrote a beautiful tribute to his father, offering the insight that his dad ‘was impacted by the sense so prevalent in our society that depression is somehow a character flaw rather than an illness,’” Rove wrote. As for his own mother, Rove says that she wrote in her suicide note that she was “very tired, deep inside tired.”