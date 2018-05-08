Trump's disastrous decision on Iran shows he has learned nothing

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran Tuesday; Iranian President Hassan Rouhani faulted the U.S. (Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA; Iranian Presidency Office via Associated Press)

If there was any doubt that President Trump intended to repudiate the international agreement that placed limits on Iran’s nuclear program, he dispelled it on Tuesday.

As expected, Trump announced that he would not waive economic sanctions as the United States is required to do under the 2015 agreement, rejecting the advice of America’s closest allies and turning a blind eye to his own defense secretary’s conclusion that the agreement has allowed for robust monitoring of Iran’s activities.

But as alarming as the action the president took was, so was the deceitful and demagogic speech in which he attempted to justify it. It was virtually indistinguishable from the sort of rant he delivered a year and ago on the campaign trail, utterly uninformed by the sort of wisdom and appreciation of complexity that experience confers on most occupants of the Oval Office.