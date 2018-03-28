Advertisement
California politics news feed
557 posts
  • California Legislature
By

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia says she made homophobic remark 'in a moment of anger'

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia apologized for a homophobic comment she made years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, saying the public scrutiny over her remark was “a good learning experience.”

Garcia said in a statement that she called Pérez, who is gay, a “homo” five years ago. On Monday, she said in an interview with KQED that she had used that slur in the past.

“I did make that remark in a moment of anger. I have no reason to lie about something that is true,” Garcia said in the statement.

  • California Legislature
  • Sexual harassment
By

California Legislature will 'proactively' release records on substantiated sexual harassment complaints

In response to concerns raised by the Capitol press corps, leaders of the California Legislature said Tuesday that the Assembly and Senate will automatically release information about substantiated sexual harassment investigations.

The Capitol Correspondents Assn. of California reached out to legislative leaders earlier this month with concerns about inconsistencies in how the Legislature was releasing records under the Legislative Open Records Act. After releasing a decade’s worth of records on sexual harassment investigations in February, both houses offered conflicting guidance on how journalists could obtain records from recent probes.

“By operating under a confusing patchwork of rules on how and when such documents are released, the Legislature is hindering the very public access and discourse it professes to support,” the association’s board wrote on March 14. The board asked legislative leaders to proactively post documents on completed investigations online in a timely manner.

  • California Legislature
  • California Democrats
By

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia criticized by fellow Democrats for using homophobic slur

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

An admission by Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia that she likely used a homophobic term to refer to a gay legislative leader has prompted rebukes from her fellow Democrats.

Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) acknowledged in an interview with KQED that she had used the word “homo” to describe gay people and did not dispute an allegation that she used the term to describe former Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, the state’s first openly gay speaker. She denied using other homophobic slurs.

“Have I at some point used the word 'homo'? Yeah I've used that word 'homo,'” Garcia said. “I don't know that I've used it in derogatory context.”

  • 2018 election
  • California Democrats
  • U.S. Senate race
By

Female Democratic senators are coming to Hollywood to raise money

Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Prominent female Democratic senators from across the country plan to visit Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser during a three-city West Coast swing, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.

The April 20 reception, at the home of Hollywood philanthropists Leslie and Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, will be headlined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is running for a Senate seat.

The hosts include actresses Jane Fonda and Connie Britton, television producer Marcy Carsey, former L.A. city controller Wendy Greuel, prominent Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali and others.

By

He struck out at baseball, but made it big in politics. Now he's returned to his first love

When Ace Smith was a boy he dreamed, like many, of growing up to be a Major League Baseball player. A power-hitting catcher, to be precise.

Read Article
By  and

Rivals in the California governor's race rip Gavin Newsom for skipping debate

Governor's Debate: Five of the candidates for governor square off live from USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. NBC4's Conan Nolan and Colleen Williams co-moderate. http://4.nbcla.com/eZWjRAw

Posted by NBC LA on Monday, March 26, 2018

California gubernatorial candidates blasted front-runner Gavin Newsom on Monday for skipping a televised debate in Los Angeles in order to attend a fundraiser.

“Thank you for caring enough about this state to be here,” former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa told the audience in his opening statement. “I respect you for that. That’s why I showed up.”

State Treasurer John Chiang called it “sad” that Newsom didn’t attend the debate at the University of Southern California.

  • 2018 election

Watch: Top candidates for California governor debate in Los Angeles as Newsom skips event

  • California in Congress

Our California House race rankings have been updated. See what's changed

California's June 5 primary will set the course for which congressional districts will be battlegrounds — or missed opportunities — this fall. With just over two months to go, we've updated our rankings of the most competitive contests in the state. The stakes in the midterm elections couldn't be higher: control of the U.S. House. Democrats consider 10 Republican-held districts here to be battlegrounds and can't win the House without winning at least a few of them.

Read more

By

California election official says Tony Mendoza can't call himself a 'state senator' on the June ballot

Former state Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia).
Former state Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia). (Steve Yeater / Associated Press)

The California secretary of state has rejected Tony Mendoza’s proposed ballot designation of “state senator” in the June election, saying it is deceptive because he resigned from the Senate last month amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Mendoza, a Democrat from Artesia, resigned under threat that the Senate would expel him after an investigation concluded that he made six female aides uncomfortable with a pattern of  "unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior." 

“As such, your proposed ballot designation of ‘State Senator’ is misleading,” wrote Rachelle Delucchi, an elections counsel for the secretary of state in a letter to Mendoza.

  • State government
By

California joins other states to demand answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica's use of personal data

Under a 2011 settlement, Facebook agreed to get user consent for certain changes to privacy settings.
Under a 2011 settlement, Facebook agreed to get user consent for certain changes to privacy settings. (Justin Tallis / AFP/Getty Images)

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra joined counterparts from 33 other states in demanding Monday that Facebook explain how personal information from millions of people was used without their consent by a political consulting firm with ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The letter asks Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to detail when his company learned that data were being used by the firm Cambridge Analytica, how many Facebook users’ information was taken and what policies exist to make sure consumers give consent before their personal information is used by third parties.

“Facebook left millions of Californians’ personal information vulnerable,” Becerra said in a statement, adding his office intends to “make sure that consumers’ personal information is kept private and secure.”