California attorney general threatens $10,000 fine for businesses that share employee information with immigration agents

Concerned about “rumors” of an imminent immigration enforcement sweep in California, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday warned employers he is prepared to seek fines if they violate a new state law that prohibits them from giving information on employees to federal authorities.

Becerra said rumblings of possible sweeps compelled him to remind Californians that there are new laws restricting local law enforcement cooperation with federal agents and that bar businesses from voluntarily allowing immigration officers to access or obtain employee records without a court order or subpoena.

“It’s important, given these rumors out there, to let people and more specifically employers know that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws they subject themselves to actions by my office … enforcing AB 450,” he said at a news conference.

He said employers who violate the new law face fines of up to $10,000.

Becerra said his office is preparing to issue guidance to local agencies about the new state immigration laws, while also seeking to communicate with federal officials about their intent. He acknowledged that the federal government has jurisdiction to enforce immigration laws, but said the new state law seeks to protect the privacy of workers.

Becerra said his office has not been given advanced notice of any new raids and did not know ahead of time of enforcement actions recently at 7-Eleven stores.