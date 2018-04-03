Former aide to Tony Mendoza sues him, California Senate alleging retaliation for whistleblowing

Former Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Woodland Hills) opened a new fundraising committee that would enable him to tap previously raised funds. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Matt Dababneh, the former Democratic assemblyman who resigned last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct, has opened a new fundraising committee that would enable him to tap into previously raised campaign cash.

Dababneh, who represented Woodland Hills from 2013 through 2017, stepped down at the end of last year after being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including a female lobbyist who said he masturbated in front of her. Dababneh denied any wrongdoing but resigned in December, saying the current environment made it too difficult to do his job. A legislative investigation into those claims is ongoing.

A prolific fundraiser, Dababneh had more than $1.1 million in his reelection account as of January. Under campaign finance law, those campaigns would become “surplus” 90 days after he left office. Surplus funds are restricted in how they can be used, such as paying off debts or refunding contributors. They cannot be used for future elections.