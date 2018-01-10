Downplaying the threat of repeal, Brown offers spending plan for $4.6 billion in new gas taxes and fees

Gov. Jerry Brown, shown at a 2017 rally for raising gas taxes, on Wednesday proposed $4.6 billion for road repairs and other projects.

Gov. Jerry Brown proposed Wednesday to spend $4.6 billion from new gas taxes and vehicle fees on repairing California’s roads and bridges and improving rail systems in the next year, and downplayed the threat that voters might repeal the levies in November.

Brown’s transportation budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 depends heavily on funds generated by the new taxes, which are the focus of an initiative drive by Republicans who want to repeal the new charges.

“It hasn’t qualified yet,” Brown said when asked by a reporter about the initiative. “Secondly, there will be a very strong opposition to it.”

The governor’s proposed budget includes $2.8 billion of the new tax revenue to repair neighborhood roads, state highways and bridges, $556 million to improving trade and commute corridors, $200 million to match county funds on transportation projects and $721 million to improve local passenger rail and public transit systems.

Passage of the repeal initiative would be a serious setback, the governor acknowledged.

“If it does pass, it will be a decade at least before anyone thinks of providing the necessary money for roads and bridges,” Brown said during a Capitol news conference. “If it were to pass, it would be a blow to California’s economy. I think there is a good chance it could be beaten. Because it’s a common sense thing; this is all money going to roads.”