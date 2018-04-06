Latino support becomes a flashpoint in race for California governor

After facing criticism for not taking part in a Latino business group’s gubernatorial forum, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has rolled out an endorsement from one of the most prominent Latino politicians in the state.

Hilda Solis, a former member of the Obama administration who now serves on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Thursday that she was backing Newsom at a campaign event in East Los Angeles.

"Gavin Newsom is a true champion for all Californians," Solis said in a statement, pointing to his record on healthcare and city finances as mayor of San Francisco. "There's no question that on issues that matter to families — from providing quality health care and good paying jobs to standing up for immigrant families and protecting Californians from Donald Trump's attacks — Gavin's the leader we need sitting behind the Governor's Desk.”

The event took place the day after Newsom was the sole Democrat to skip a gubernatorial forum hosted by the L.A. Latino Chamber of Commerce in downtown Los Angeles.

A spokesman for his campaign previously said that Newsom had taken part in multiple debates and forums sponsored by labor, Democratic and education groups, and was not planning on attending another one until early May.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin all noted his absence at the chamber gathering.

Gloria Molina, who represented Los Angeles for more than three decades in city, county and state legislative office, was among those who criticized Newsom for failing to attend the forum.

“Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders met more than 20 times in debates and forums — if the Democratic candidates for president were willing to show respect to the voters by debating, why won’t Gavin Newsom debate?” Molina said in a statement. “If Gavin won’t show up for our community when he is looking for votes, will he care about our community when he is Governor?”

Molina is backing Villaraigosa, who is fighting to make the top two in the June primary, and whose campaign is partly dependent on Latino voters turning out in large numbers. In a March poll by the Public Policy Institute of California, Villaraigosa won the support of 37% of Latino voters, with Newsom receiving 19%.