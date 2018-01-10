Rep. Darrell Issa to retire; was considered most vulnerable Republican in Congress

Vista Republican Rep. Darrell Issa will not run for a 10th term in Congress.

The former chairman of the House Oversight Committee narrowly won reelection in 2016 and was widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the House going into the 2018 election.

The richest man in Congress, Issa had already drawn a handful of well funded opponents.

“Throughout my service, I worked hard and never lost sight of the people our government is supposed to serve. Yet with the support of my family, I have decided that I will not seek reelection in California's 49th District,” Issa said in a statement.



“I am forever grateful to the people of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties for their support and affording me the honor of serving them all these years. Most humbling for me — and for anyone who represents this area — has been the special privilege of representing the Marines and sailors of Camp Pendleton and their families. On countless occasions, and in every corner of the world I met them, I was inspired by their bravery and humbled by their sacrifice to keep us all safe from harm. Representing you has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

