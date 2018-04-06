Sen. Kamala Harris on Stephon Clark: 'My heart breaks for what has happened'

Sen. Kamala Harris (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Kamala Harris told a Sacramento crowd Thursday she was grieving with them over the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man whose shooting by police nearly three weeks ago has roiled California’s capital city.

Hosting a town hall at a local church, Harris addressed the shooting at the outset and touted implicit bias training for law enforcement, telling the audience that Clark’s life “is a life that should not have been lost. That is a lost that should not have been taken.”

The Democrat, who had been criticized by some black lawmakers during her previous job as the state’s attorney general for not taking bold action on police shootings, spoke of her work to establish implicit bias training while serving as the state’s “top cop.”