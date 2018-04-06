After facing criticism for not taking part in a Latino business group’s gubernatorial forum, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has rolled out an endorsement from one of the most prominent Latino politicians in the state.

Hilda Solis, a former member of the Obama administration who now serves on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Thursday that she was backing Newsom at a campaign event in East Los Angeles.

"Gavin Newsom is a true champion for all Californians," Solis said in a statement, pointing to his record on healthcare and city finances as mayor of San Francisco. "There's no question that on issues that matter to families — from providing quality health care and good paying jobs to standing up for immigrant families and protecting Californians from Donald Trump's attacks — Gavin's the leader we need sitting behind the Governor's Desk.”