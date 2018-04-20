Sierra Club backs Gavin Newsom for California governor

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with members of the public following a debate at USC in January. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Sierra Club endorsed Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor, with officials in the established environmental group praising the Democrat’s record on climate change and clean energy.

"He has a proven record for leading on environmental protection, public health and clean energy,” Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California, said in a statement released by the Newsom campaign. “He understands that we are feeling the effects of climate change and that California must reduce carbon emissions and reach 100% renewable energy to achieve our climate goals.”

Phillips said that Sierra Club extensive network of volunteers will campaign for Newsom as the June 5 primary approaches. Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune also praised the Democrat, saying he will protect California from “Donald Trump's attacks on our clean air and water.”