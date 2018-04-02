State senators condemn fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark

Apr. 2, 2018, 4:05 p.m.
- California Legislature
Lawmakers’ tempers flared Monday as the California Senate adjourned in memory of Stephon Clark, an unarmed African American man who was shot to death by Sacramento police officers on March 18.
Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) denounced the shooting, saying Clark did not get a day in court “because the police chose to be judge, jury and executioner.”
Bradford, who is black, said the shooting was part of a pattern of “brutalization of African Americans by law enforcement.”
Apr. 2, 2018, 12:44 p.m.
- State government
Gov. Jerry Brown’s move on Friday to pardon five immigrants facing possible deportation for past criminal acts prompted a Twitter tit-for-tat with President Trump over Easter weekend.
Brown granted pardons to 56 people as part of his traditional Easter act of clemency. Among them were five people who face potential deportation due to their criminal records, including one person who is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
That prompted a Saturday morning rebuke from Trump, who used the nickname “Moonbeam,” which has dogged Brown since a newspaper columnist called him that in the 1970s.
Apr. 2, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
State officials on Monday proposed expanding a task force that has gone after tax scofflaws operating in the underground economy in Los Angeles and Sacramento, saying California continues to lose billions of dollars in revenue from the illicit activity.
The underground economy is made up of unlicensed individuals and businesses selling services and goods that are often counterfeited, without paying the state income or sales taxes, or paying legally required wages and benefits to employees.
Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said he supports legislation that would expand the Tax Recovery and Criminal Enforcement Task Force, a pilot project in the state Department of Justice, to also operate in San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley.
Mar. 30, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
- State government
Five immigrants with criminal records who face possible deportation were pardoned by California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday, continuing his tradition of granting clemency around the Easter holiday.
The five individuals were among 56 pardons granted by Brown, as well as 14 sentence commutations for current inmates.
Brown’s inclusion of those at risk of deportation — which he has now done for several rounds of pardons — is yet another sign of how California has diverged on immigration from the federal government, which has increased arrests and detentions under President Trump.
Mar. 30, 2018, 2:23 p.m.
- 2018 election
Actress-turned-conservative commentator Stacey Dash is calling her congressional candidacy quits a little over a month after jumping into a Los Angeles House race.
Dash tweeted a statement that she is “withdrawing” from the race because “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing [sic] of my family.”
She will still appear on the June 5 primary ballot as a Republican “Actress/news analyst.”
Mar. 30, 2018, 12:40 p.m.
The state attorney general has sued Sutter Health, the largest hospital system in Northern California, alleging anticompetitive business practices that unfairly drove up costs for consumers, officials announced Friday.
The lawsuit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court alleges that Sutter engaged in “anticompetitive contractual practices” and that it charged prices for hospital healthcare services that far exceed what it would have been able to charge in a competitive market.
The complaint also alleges that the excess profits received went toward extreme levels of executive compensation, purchasing other health firms and financing its own insurance arm.
Mar. 30, 2018, 11:01 a.m.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition Friday after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery during a procedure to replace a valve in his heart, according to his spokesman.
Mar. 30, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Two years ago this month, The Times investigated one of the longest-lingering questions in California politics: Are some voters mistakenly joining a political party when what they really want is to be an electoral free agent?
Mar. 30, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
After police killed an unarmed black man in Sacramento earlier this month, California legislators are poised to again try to loosen some of the nation’s strictest prohibitions on the release of officer shooting and misconduct investigations.
Mar. 30, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Former President Obama is heading to Beverly Hills in May to raise money for Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri in his first post-presidential fundraiser for a candidate, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.
The May 6 event is co-chaired by director J.J. Abrams, studio executives Jeffrey Katzenberg and Jeff Shell, sports executive Tim Leiweke, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and others.
As president, Obama appeared many times at L.A. fundraisers that raised millions of dollars for Democrats but sometimes caused traffic problems. Now that he is out of office, Obama will likely be traveling with a smaller entourage and security detail.