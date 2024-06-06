Advertisement

Higher Education
Below, you’ll find detailed descriptions of college and graduate-level programs that serve the Southern California business community. From the top MBA programs to regional film schools offering advanced tech and modern methodology, the next step in your career begins here.

2024 Film and Media Schools Guide

    Arizona State University

    The Sidney Poitier New American Film School is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Sidney Poitier himself.

    Belmont University

    Belmont University’s film program, housed within the acclaimed Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, provides a comprehensive, hands-on education in motion picture production.

    Biola University

    Biola’s Snyder School of Cinema & Media Arts has been named a top film school by industry publications.
    Mount Saint Mary’s University Los Angeles

    When you choose a Film, Media and Communication degree program at Mount Saint Mary’s University, you’re stepping into a world no other institution can match.

2024 MBA Insider

    Claremont Graduate University

    The Drucker School of Management MBA infuses Peter Drucker’s pioneering legacy into the curriculum to enhance the future of ethical business leadership.

    Loyola Marymount University

    Loyola Marymount University’s graduate business programs develop agile, innovative and impactful leaders for a changing world.

    University of West Los Angeles

    The University of West Los Angeles began as a private educational institution with just six students in 1966, when a visionary group of local educators resolved to address the need for educational programs geared toward the working adult.

    California State University, Northridge

    DIVERSE IDEAS FOR DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENTS The MBA program of CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics takes pride in the achievements of its students and alumni.

