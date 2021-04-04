Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

How to watch the 2021 SAG Awards and who is nominated

Screen Actors Guild Award statuettes
Solid bronze statuettes, to be awarded at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, in different stages of production process at American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards winners are taking place tonight at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). Watch the ceremony on TNT and TBS, with an encore to follow immediately on TNT. If you’re streaming, you can watch on Sling TV, AT&T TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Nominations were announced on Feb. 4 by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram channel. With the problems that face the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which runs the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards are being touted as the awards show that could step into a more prominent role (at least by awards columnist Glenn Whipp) during the awards season. After all, actors already make up the Academy Awards’ biggest voting block, why not elevate the ceremony devoted exclusively to their sentiments?

The late Chadwick Boseman became the first actor to score four film noms in one SAG Awards cycle, with both individual and ensemble nominations for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” Olivia Colman also received multiple nominations across film and TV, as supporting actress for “The Father” and two for her work in “The Crown.”

Here’s the full list of nominations

Film nominations were led by “Ma Rainey” (for Boseman, lead actress Viola Davis and the cast) and “Minari,” which picked up honors for lead actor Steven Yeun, supporting actress Youn Yuh-Jung and the cast. “The Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Da 5 Bloods” also collected three, including stunt ensemble honors.

In television, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” scored five nominations, while “Ozark” received four. The five nominees for female actor in a drama all come from either “Ozark” or “The Crown.”

Here is the full list of nominations. The 27th SAG Award winners list will be updated throughout the night.

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Minari”
“One Night in Miami”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“Bridgerton”
“The Crown”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
“Dead to Me”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mulan”
“News of the World”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
“Wonder Woman 1984"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“The Boys”
“Cobra Kai”
“Lovecraft Country”
“The Mandalorian”
“Westworld”

Jevon Phillips

Jevon Phillips is a multiplatform editor and writer for the Los Angeles Times.

