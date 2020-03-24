Distractions. We all could use some right now.
Most of us are doing our part to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus: We’re staying inside, supporting our favorite L.A. restaurants by ordering takeout, and we’re cooking along with Ben Mims and Genevieve Ko.
To those righteous, responsible and selfless people: thank you. For you, we’ve got a fun distraction to add some color to your self-isolated life. Below are six of our favorite illustrations from past L.A. Times Food issues. Right click and save the image to download. Print it out, channel your inner Bob Ross and get colorful. Show us your masterpiece on Twitter and Instagram, @latimesfood.
And for the rest of you who choose to flout public health guidelines, this.
Illustration: Jason Polan
From the Dec. 26, 2019, issue.
Published with:
- “L.A.’s 15 best dishes of 2019" by Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega
- “Here are our cooks’ favorite dishes from cookbooks this past year” by Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims
- “For a taste of Puerto Rican Christmas, try the slow-roasted comfort of pernil” by Illyanna Maisonet
- “When it comes to sabering a Champagne bottle, it’s not the size of your sword that counts” by Emily Timberlake
Illustration: Alice Clark
From the Aug. 22, 2019, issue.
Published with:
- “The ultimate mapo tofu recipe has a California twist” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
- “L.A. Farmers Market Guide: O’Henry peaches are coming” by Amy Scattergood
- “Review: Los Angeles, this should be your sake spot” by Bill Addison
- “From the motherland to the U.S., a Vietnamese fish sauce with umami oomph” by Andrea Nguyen
- “Up your summer grilling game with lemongrass-marinated Vietnamese pork chops” by Genevieve Ko
- “Stay chill once you grill with these 3 summer soups” by Ben Mims
Illustration: Clay Hickson
From the June 20, 2019, issue.
Published with:
- “The secret pickle club we want to join” by Betty Hallock
- “Review: Seek out Sri Lankan hoppers and fish curry at Apey Kade in Tarzana” by Bill Addison
- “Banh cuon 101: Everything you need to know about Vietnamese rice sheets” by Andrea Nguyen
- “Forget bottles, cans and boxes: Kegged wine is what’s next” by Jordan Michelman
- “A gluten-free, vegan bakery is opening in Santa Monica” by Amy Scattergood
- “What’s brewing in Chinatown: a microguide to four unique coffee bars” by Jordan Michelman
- “The spring Negroni you should make all summer” by Genevieve Ko
Illustration: Charles Glaubitz
From the May 23, 2019, issue.
Published with: “A beginner’s guide to taco trucks” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Illustration: Gaby D’Alessandro
From the April 18, 2019, issue.
Published with: “I get one last Lent with my Mami. I’m using it to learn our family’s capirotada recipe” by Gustavo Arellano