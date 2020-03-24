Distractions. We all could use some right now.

Most of us are doing our part to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus: We’re staying inside, supporting our favorite L.A. restaurants by ordering takeout, and we’re cooking along with Ben Mims and Genevieve Ko.

To those righteous, responsible and selfless people: thank you. For you, we’ve got a fun distraction to add some color to your self-isolated life. Below are six of our favorite illustrations from past L.A. Times Food issues. Right click and save the image to download. Print it out, channel your inner Bob Ross and get colorful. Show us your masterpiece on Twitter and Instagram, @latimesfood.

And for the rest of you who choose to flout public health guidelines, this.