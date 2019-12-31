Los Angeles Times Food covers of 2019

Since the Los Angeles Times Food section launched in April, we’ve published 36 editions featuring illustrations from artists around the world and photography from our all-star team of staff and freelance photographers. Here’s a look back at every cover we published in 2019.
Cover story: “Welcome to your new Food section” by Peter Meehan
Illustration: Clay Hickson
Cover story: “I get one last Lent with my Mami. I’m using it to learn our family’s capirotada recipe” by Gustavo Arellano
Illustration: Gaby D’Alessandro
Cover story: “Five or Fewer: Get dinner on the table fast with these easy pasta dishes” by Genevieve Ko
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Also featured:
Cover story: “Feasting and fasting: The meaning of the rituals of Ramadan” by Anissa Helou
Illustration: Saffa Khan
Cover story: “Nashville hot chicken is taking over Los Angeles” by Jenn Harris
Illustration: Lale Westvind
Cover story: “In Berkeley, Cafe Ohlone brings back the Bay Area’s first foods” by John Birdsall
Photo: Ricardo DeAratanha
Cover story: “Oaxacan cheese merges the taco and the quesadilla in this simple recipe” by Genevieve Ko
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Also featured: “A beginner’s guide to taco trucks” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Cover story: “An ode to L.A.’s gay restaurants, where a community can find a home” by Ben Mims
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Also featured: “In San Quentin, prison inmates are cooking up gnocchi and brighter futures” by John Birdsall
Cover story: “How the restaurant industry is tackling its substance abuse problem” by Amy Scattergood
Illustration: Saskia Keultjes
Also featured: “Everything you didn’t even know you wanted to know about celery” by David Karp
Cover story: “Master Class: Michelin-starred n/naka chefs on how to make the perfect onigiri” by Genevieve Ko
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Also featured: “The official candy bar power rankings” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Featured:
- “The secret pickle club we want to join” by Betty Hallock
- “Review: Seek out Sri Lankan hoppers and fish curry at Apey Kade in Tarzana” by Bill Addison
- “How many cacao beans does it take to make a year’s worth of LetterPress chocolate bars?” by Amy Scattergood
- “Banh cuon 101: Everything you need to know about Vietnamese rice sheets” by Andrea Nguyen
- “Forget bottles, cans and boxes: Kegged wine is what’s next” Jordan Michelman
- “A gluten-free, vegan bakery is opening in Santa Monica” by Amy Scattergood
- “What’s brewing in Chinatown: a microguide to four unique coffee bars” by Jordan Michelman
- “Review: The Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens suffers from convoluted cooking” by Patricia Escárcega
- “The spring Negroni you should make all summer” by Genevieve Ko
Illustration: Clay Hickson
Cover story: “Exploring Hermosillo, northern Mexico’s great unsung food city” by Patricia Escárcega
Photos: Dania Maxwell
Cover story: “A Süprmarkt for the people challenges ‘food apartheid’ in South L.A.” by Heather Platt
Photo: Gina Ferrazi
Cover story: “Fly fishing for ‘sewer salmon’ in the L.A. River” by Jesse Pearson
Photo: Jerry Hsu
Cover story: “A city without Gold” by Peter Meehan
Illustration: Clay Hickson
Cover story: “And for the Magic Castle’s next trick: Food that’s worth talking about” by Jamie Feldmar
Photo: Silvia Razgova
Cover story: “Yes, pastry chefs are real chefs and women are leading the baking revolution” by Karen Stabiner
Photos: Mariah Tauger and Mel Melcon
Also featured: “17 places you probably have to try to understand birria in L.A.” by Hadley Tomicki
Cover story: “Two food writers eat at all the Persian restaurants in SoCal (OK, 18 of them)” by Bill Addison
Photo: Christina House
Cover story: “Why it’s harder than ever to run a restaurant in Los Angeles” by Jenn Harris
Photo illustration: Danielle Evans
Featured:
- “L.A. Farmers Market Guide: O’Henry peaches are coming” by Amy Scattergood
- “Review: Los Angeles, this should be your sake spot” by Bill Addison
- “From the motherland to the U.S., a Vietnamese fish sauce with umami oomph” by Andrea Nguyen
- “Up your summer grilling game with lemongrass-marinated Vietnamese pork chops” by Genevieve Ko
- “The ultimate mapo tofu recipe has a California twist” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
- “Stay chill once you grill with these 3 summer soups” by Ben Mims
Illustration: Alice Clark
Cover story: “How chicken sausage links became a centerpiece to South L.A.’s black food culture” by Garrett Snyder
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Cover story: “We eat econo: Mike Watt on pork sandwiches, punk rock and the future of San Pedro” by Jesse Pearson
Photo: Myung J. Chun
Cover story: “How Post & Beam, the successful black-owned South L.A. restaurant, stayed in local hands” by Amy Scattergood
Photo: Christina House
Cover story: “For over 137 years, no newspaper has covered Mexican food better than the L.A. Times” by Gustavo Arellano
Illustration: Jennifer Hewitson
Cover story: “Musso & Frank Grill, 100 years later” by Bharbi Hazarika
Photo: Tina Whatcott Echeverria
Cover story: “The king ate sticky rice: Cooking, past and present, in Luang Prabang, Laos” by Austin Bush
Photo: Austin Bush
Cover story: “An indigenous community in Mexico finds its voice — and strength — in wild mushrooms” by Michael Snyder
Photo: Felipe Luna
Cover story: “South Korea born, East L.A. bred: A Seoul taqueria for a homesick chef” by Victoria Kim
Photo: Marcus Yam
Cover story: “When is an Original Tommy’s burger not an original? When it’s one of these 67 look-alikes” by Daniel Miller
Photo: Mariah Tauger
Cover story:“A new soup dumpling spot in the OC wants to dethrone Din Tai Fung” by David Pierson
Photo: Marcus Yam
Also featured:
Cover story: “Kung pao chicken’s legacy, from the Qing Dynasty to Panda Express” by Fuchsia Dunlop
Photo: Yuki Sugiura
Cover story: “Nutmeg, a pumpkin spice staple, takes the spotlight in Malaysia” by Austin Bush
Photo: Austin Bush
Cover story: “The best Thanksgiving turkey has no crispy skin” by Ben Mims
Also featured: “The official Thanksgiving food power rankings” by Lucas Kwan Peterson
Photo: Leslie Grow
Featured:
- “Review: 20-plus courses. 10 seats. Insanity. At Somni, it’s all a dream” by Bill Addison
- “Exclusive first look at Socalo, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger’s new restaurant in Santa Monica” by Jenn Harris
- “Review: In Sawtelle, Mogu Mogu is a ramen shop without the soup” by Patricia Escárcega
Photos: Mariah Tauger and Ricardo DeAratanha
Cover story: “12 Days of Holiday Cookies” by Ben Mims
Photo: Leslie Grow
Cover story: “The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course” by Genevieve Ko
Photo: Evan Sung
Also featured: “Quick prep and no-fuss baking for the best candied nuts” and “Avocado smash gets fancy in this holiday party dip” by Genevieve Ko
Cover story: “What’s in a name? When it comes to fruit, economic and genetic forces have a major say” by David Karp
Illustration: Lisa Kogawa