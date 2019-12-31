Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Los Angeles Times Food covers of 2019

(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)
By Martina Ibáñez-Baldor
Dec. 31, 2019
7 AM
1

Since the Los Angeles Times Food section launched in April, we’ve published 36 editions featuring illustrations from artists around the world and photography from our all-star team of staff and freelance photographers. Here’s a look back at every cover we published in 2019.

2
The inaugural edition (April 11)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, April 11, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “Welcome to your new Food section” by Peter Meehan

Illustration: Clay Hickson

3
No one cooks for Lent like my Mami (April 18)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, April 18, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story: “I get one last Lent with my Mami. I’m using it to learn our family’s capirotada recipe” by Gustavo Arellano

Illustration: Gaby D’Alessandro

5
Feasting and fasting (May 2)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, May 2, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story:Feasting and fasting: The meaning of the rituals of Ramadan” by Anissa Helou

Illustration: Saffa Khan

6
It came from Nashville! (May 9)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, May 9, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cover story:Nashville hot chicken is taking over Los Angeles” by Jenn Harris

Illustration: Lale Westvind

7
Ohlone Rising (May 16)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, May 16, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “In Berkeley, Cafe Ohlone brings back the Bay Area’s first foods” by John Birdsall

Photo: Ricardo DeAratanha

8
Eat more tacos (May 23)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, May 23, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Oaxacan cheese merges the taco and the quesadilla in this simple recipe” by Genevieve Ko

Photo: Silvia Razgova

Also featured: “A beginner’s guide to taco trucks” by Lucas Kwan Peterson

9
A gay old time (May 30)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, May 30, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “An ode to L.A.’s gay restaurants, where a community can find a home” by Ben Mims

Photo: Silvia Razgova

Also featured: “In San Quentin, prison inmates are cooking up gnocchi and brighter futures” by John Birdsall

10
The service industry’s sober talk (June 6)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, June 6
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “How the restaurant industry is tackling its substance abuse problem” by Amy Scattergood

Illustration: Saskia Keultjes

Also featured: “Everything you didn’t even know you wanted to know about celery” by David Karp

11
Onigiri (June 13)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, June 13, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Master Class: Michelin-starred n/naka chefs on how to make the perfect onigiri” by Genevieve Ko

Photo: Mariah Tauger

Also featured: “The official candy bar power rankings” by Lucas Kwan Peterson

13
Greetings from Hermosillo (June 27)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, June 27, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Exploring Hermosillo, northern Mexico’s great unsung food city” by Patricia Escárcega

Photos: Dania Maxwell

14
A Süprmarkt for the people (July 4)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, July 4, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “A Süprmarkt for the people challenges ‘food apartheid’ in South L.A.” by Heather Platt

Photo: Gina Ferrazi

15
Carpe diem, Angelenos (July 11)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, July 11, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Fly fishing for ‘sewer salmon’ in the L.A. River” by Jesse Pearson

Photo: Jerry Hsu

16
Stay Gold (July 18)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, July 18, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “A city without Gold” by Peter Meehan

Illustration: Clay Hickson

17
The Magic Castle’s new trick (July 25)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, July 25, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “And for the Magic Castle’s next trick: Food that’s worth talking about” by Jamie Feldmar

Photo: Silvia Razgova

18
Pastry chefs are real chefs (Aug. 1)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, August 1, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Yes, pastry chefs are real chefs and women are leading the baking revolution” by Karen Stabiner

Photos: Mariah Tauger and Mel Melcon

Also featured: “17 places you probably have to try to understand birria in L.A.” by Hadley Tomicki

19
3 days, 18 Persian restaurants (Aug. 8)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, August 8, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Two food writers eat at all the Persian restaurants in SoCal (OK, 18 of them)” by Bill Addison

Photo: Christina House

20
Restaurants raking it in? Well... (Aug. 15)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, August 15, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Why it’s harder than ever to run a restaurant in Los Angeles” by Jenn Harris

Photo illustration: Danielle Evans

22
A sausage story in South L.A. (Aug. 29)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, August 29, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “How chicken sausage links became a centerpiece to South L.A.’s black food culture” by Garrett Snyder

Photo: Mariah Tauger

23
In the boat with Mike Watt (Sept. 5)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, September 5, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “We eat econo: Mike Watt on pork sandwiches, punk rock and the future of San Pedro” by Jesse Pearson

Photo: Myung J. Chun

24
How a black-owned business stayed in local hands as it grew (Sept. 12)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, September 12, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “How Post & Beam, the successful black-owned South L.A. restaurant, stayed in local hands” by Amy Scattergood

Photo: Christina House

25
Mexican food through the Times (Sept. 19)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, September 19, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “For over 137 years, no newspaper has covered Mexican food better than the L.A. Times” by Gustavo Arellano

Illustration: Jennifer Hewitson

26
100 years a classic (Sept. 26)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, September 26, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Musso & Frank Grill, 100 years later” by Bharbi Hazarika

Photo: Tina Whatcott Echeverria

27
Legendary flavors of Laos (Oct. 3)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, October 3, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “The king ate sticky rice: Cooking, past and present, in Luang Prabang, Laos” by Austin Bush

Photo: Austin Bush

28
Mushrooms and revolution (Oct. 10)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, October 10, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “An indigenous community in Mexico finds its voice — and strength — in wild mushrooms” by Michael Snyder

Photo: Felipe Luna

29
Seoul food from the heart of East L.A. (Oct. 17)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, October 17, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “South Korea born, East L.A. bred: A Seoul taqueria for a homesick chef” by Victoria Kim

Photo: Marcus Yam

30
The imitation game (Oct. 24)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, October 24, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “When is an Original Tommy’s burger not an original? When it’s one of these 67 look-alikes” by Daniel Miller

Photo: Mariah Tauger

31
The upstart dumpling spot that wants to kill its rivals (Oct. 31)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, October 31, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story:“A new soup dumpling spot in the OC wants to dethrone Din Tai Fung” by David Pierson

Photo: Marcus Yam

Also featured:

32
The story of kung pao chicken (Nov. 7)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, November 7, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Kung pao chicken’s legacy, from the Qing Dynasty to Panda Express” by Fuchsia Dunlop

Photo: Yuki Sugiura

33
Pumpkin spice in paradise (Nov. 14)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, November 14, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “Nutmeg, a pumpkin spice staple, takes the spotlight in Malaysia” by Austin Bush

Photo: Austin Bush

34
Ready for anything (Nov. 21)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, November 21, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “The best Thanksgiving turkey has no crispy skin” by Ben Mims

Also featured: “The official Thanksgiving food power rankings” by Lucas Kwan Peterson

Photo: Leslie Grow

36
12 days of holiday cookies (Dec. 5)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, December 5, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “12 Days of Holiday Cookies” by Ben Mims

Photo: Leslie Grow

37
Big-box holiday (Dec. 12)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, December 12, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “The easiest holiday recipes start at Costco. Because of course” by Genevieve Ko

Photo: Evan Sung

Also featured: “Quick prep and no-fuss baking for the best candied nuts” and “Avocado smash gets fancy in this holiday party dip” by Genevieve Ko

38
What’s in a name (Dec. 19)
Los Angeles Times Food cover, December 19, 2019
(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor)

Cover story: “What’s in a name? When it comes to fruit, economic and genetic forces have a major say” by David Karp

Illustration: Lisa Kogawa

Martina Ibáñez-Baldor