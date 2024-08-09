Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

Welcome to this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where the Olympic torch is still blazing (for a few more days anyway) and the political season is ramping up. Among the stories I’ve mined for multiple-choice questions this time around are the curious tale of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Central Park prank, Kamala Harris’ running-mate pick, Olympian Noah Lyles’ photo finish in Paris and Chevron’s decision to leave the Golden State.

If you’ve been all over the newspaper the way Snoop Dogg’s been all over the Paris Olympics for the last week, answering these questions should be a walk in the park (unless, perhaps, you’re riding through the park with RFK Jr.).

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.