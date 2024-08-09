Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Can you name Kamala Harris’ running mate? Do you know why Google is in hot water? Have you been following the Olympics? Now is your time to shine by taking this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where the Olympic torch is still blazing (for a few more days anyway) and the political season is ramping up. Among the stories I’ve mined for multiple-choice questions this time around are the curious tale of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Central Park prank, Kamala Harris’ running-mate pick, Olympian Noah Lyles’ photo finish in Paris and Chevron’s decision to leave the Golden State.

Los Angeles, CA - August 03: Todd Martens, Los Angeles Times features columnist, experiences the immersive puzzle himself at the Atwater Village branch library in Los Angeles Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. The LAPL on Aug. 9 will across numerous branches launch an immersive puzzle game. It works like this: You'll check out a hollowed-out book filled with clues and game pieces. Those clues will lead you to various other hollowed-out books around the library, allowing you to piece together a story. It should last about 45 minutes to an hour. The game is part of the Library's new creator program, and is designed by Andy Crocker, who is a local game designer/theatrical director. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Travel & Experiences

A weird, whimsical game is hiding in the bookshelves at Los Angeles Public Library

The game-like endeavors are designed to get guests to view their local libraries — and the world outside of them — a little more imaginatively.

Aug. 7, 2024

If you’ve been all over the newspaper the way Snoop Dogg’s been all over the Paris Olympics for the last week, answering these questions should be a walk in the park (unless, perhaps, you’re riding through the park with RFK Jr.).

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

