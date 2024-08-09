Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

Welcome to this week’s Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where the Olympic torch is still blazing (for a few more days anyway) and the political season is ramping up. Among the stories I’ve mined for multiple-choice questions this time around are the curious tale of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Central Park prank, Kamala Harris’ running-mate pick, Olympian Noah Lyles’ photo finish in Paris and Chevron’s decision to leave the Golden State.
A weird, whimsical game is hiding in the bookshelves at Los Angeles Public Library
The game-like endeavors are designed to get guests to view their local libraries — and the world outside of them — a little more imaginatively.
If you’ve been all over the newspaper the way Snoop Dogg’s been all over the Paris Olympics for the last week, answering these questions should be a walk in the park (unless, perhaps, you’re riding through the park with RFK Jr.).
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
More News Quizzes
More to Read
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.