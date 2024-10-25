Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A big Dodger win, Idris Elba’s big (future) move

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
If you know why P-22 can’t get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, what Idris Elba’s up to and what a fluffy yellow powder called COF-999 is good for, take this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times Exclusive
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. Autumn is in full swing, a whiff of pumpkin spice is in the air and the Dodgers are in the World Series.

Here’s how it works: I’ve scoured the print and online versions of the Los Angeles Times from the last seven days and handcrafted 10 multiple-choice, California-leaning quiz questions based on my hardworking colleagues’ stories.

HAWTHORNE, CA - OCTOBER 17, 2024 - - The Artist Tree Dispensary and Consumption Lounge in Hawthorne on October 17, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

A first look inside the weed consumption lounge in Hawthorne near LAX and SoFi Stadium

With creative canna-cocktails now and new kitchen offerings to come, the Artist Tree’s second consumption lounge is L.A.’s first legal weed lounge outside of West Hollywood.

Oct. 23, 2024

Yes, one of this week’s questions touches on the boys in blue — it’s almost obligatory at this point — but there’s a lot more in store for you. Among the topics we’re tackling are Justin Timberlake’s decision to postpone a run of concerts in the Midwest, an entertainment conglomerate’s expanding fleet of cruise ships, why beloved big cat P-22 doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a game-changing fluffy yellow powder.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

