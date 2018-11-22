Today: A Time for Reflection

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to take a step back. These past few weeks of tragedy in California — most notably the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks and the deadly wildfires — have given us much to think about. On this day, consider two stories: One is from the scene of hard-hit Paradise, where Tamara Ferguson, a nurse and mother of four, called her daughters to say goodbye as fire closed in around her, her colleagues and patients. The other is far removed from recent headlines; it’s about Maria Hartmark, a caring employee at Dodger Stadium who was struck by an SUV and is finding her kindness is being repaid.