Today: New Zealand Swiftly Bans Military-Style Weapons

Over the last two years, the University of Southern California has been hit by a series of scandals, including drug use by the former dean of its medical school, sexual assault allegations against a former campus gynecologist, and the unfolding college admissions scandal. Now USC is hoping to turn the page with the hiring of Carol L. Folt, who will be the first female president in the university’s 139-year history. Folt recently left the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after she had a Confederate monument removed from campus. Her new job will require similarly bold action, and columnist Steve Lopez has some ideas on how she can restore that Trojan pride.