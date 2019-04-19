Today: Mueller Lets Congress Be the Judge

In his redacted 448-page report (read it here and see how much was redacted), special counsel Robert S. Mueller III portrays President Trump as a mercurial leader who repeatedly and frantically sought to undermine the federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign. The only thing that seemed to thwart the president’s whims: advisors who ignored his orders. “The president’s efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the president declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote. The report also says Trump’s campaign had “expected it would benefit” from Moscow’s meddling, particularly from “information stolen and released through Russian efforts” — but that the investigation did not establish that multiple contacts between Trump associates and Russians constituted a conspiracy involving the election. So, what now? On the issue of obstruction, Mueller wrote that Congress should be the judge. And Democrats have vowed to pick up where Mueller’s report left off.