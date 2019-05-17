Today: Uncoupling From the Bullet Train

California’s Senate Bill 50 was supposed to be about solving the housing crisis. Instead, it touched off a debate over the very nature of life in the Golden State. Now, it’s been set aside — at least until next year. It would’ve required cities to allow four- to five-story apartment complexes near rail stations and four or more homes on land zoned only for single-family homes. The bill’s opponents say it would lower the quality of life in many neighborhoods and even displace low-income residents.