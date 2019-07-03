Today: Dropping the Question

Officials in California and other states are breathing a sigh of relief after the Trump administration abruptly announced it was giving up its fight to add a question about citizenship to next year’s census. “The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question,” wrote Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a terse statement. The decision is a major victory for civil rights groups and states like California, which warned that the question would discourage many people from responding to the census and therefore result in an undercount of immigrants. But even after the announcement, President Trump tweeted that he had asked his administration “to do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion.”