Today: Fireworks Over Trump’s Fourth of July Plans

Tanks, military planes and fireworks will be part of today’s Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall in Washington, which will feature President Trump speaking before a VIP crowd of Republican donors. He has promised it will be “the show of a lifetime!” Critics say Trump is hijacking a usually nonpartisan event and turning it into a costly, taxpayer-funded “Make America Great Again” rally. And government watchdogs say it’s part of a much larger pattern during the Trump presidency of using the power of the White House to further his reelection effort in unprecedented ways — and sometimes flout a federal law called the Hatch Act that prohibits employees like Kellyanne Conway from using their official position for partisan purposes.