14 recipes to make Mom beam on Mother's Day

If you are considering one of Lisa Boone’s suggestions for what to do with your mom this Mother’s Day, you will likely want to provide some sustenance before heading out on your adventure. It’s going to be a busy weekend in SoCal! Whether it is something to tide you over until you reach your destination or a full-on feast because your homemade brunch is the event of the day, at least one of these Mother’s Day favorites will be a great start.

Breakfast pastries are like free dessert — you don’t have to “eat your vegetables” to earn permission to enjoy them — and what better way to start a day than with dessert? Doughnut Holes can come together in 30 minutes, and the bite-sized treats are easy to transport for snacking throughout the day. For lemon lovers, candied Meyer lemon and fresh lemon curd make Lemon Poppy Seed Cakes an extra bright and lemony treat. And More-Berries-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins are bursting with berries and taste even better than they sound.

Not quite pastry but still dessert-like, this Almond Dutch Baby with Honeyed Figs has an almost custardy center beneath a crackly top — and it is gluten-free. Light and crispy Ultimate Overnight Waffles let you do the heavy lifting the night before. In the morning, heat the waffle iron and you’re good to go. Bonus: The recipe makes enough for leftovers, which you can freeze and reheat for quick weekday breakfasts. According to Marion Cunningham, J.B.'S French Toast was James Beard’s favorite brunch dish. A coating of crumbled cornflakes (yes, cornflakes) gives it a satisfying crunch.

Perhaps your mother prefers eggs rather than the sweet stuff. Frittatas are flexible and forgiving. This Wild Mushroom Frittata is no exception. You can make it the night before, wrap it well and warm it when you’re ready to serve it. It is also good at room temperature and even cold.

Delicious by themselves, Silky Scrambled Eggs are also easy to enjoy alongside waffles, pancakes or French toast. Chorizo Migas need no accompaniment — eggs, cheese and tortilla chips are cooked together in the pan with the chorizo.

Farro is an ancient grain that is high in both fiber and protein. It looks like a cross between barley and wheat berries and cooks up tender and chewy. Za’atar Farro With Fried Eggs is a spin on fried rice.

Breakfast Pizza is an unusual take on the much-loved savory Italian pie. Yes, there is a crust, plenty of cheese (fresh mozz and ricotta) and even some sausage. In addition, make way for sauteed kale and a creamy egg-and-sour-cream mixture in place of tomato sauce. Deconstructed Kuku Sabzi is a variation on the Persian frittata-like dish. Rather than lightly beating the eggs and combining them with the vegetables, the fresh greens and herbs serve as a bed into which the eggs are nestled and poached, similar to how shakshuka is made.

Savory Cherry Tomato Clafoutis plays on the baked French dessert usually made with cherries cooked in a flan-like batter. Here, cherry tomatoes provide some sweetness in the midst of the custard, cheeses and fresh herbs.

If you are committed to pastry but don’t want it sweet, a Greens and Potato Torta or Galette is stunning on the table and the taste buds. Whether you shape a free-form galette or use a springform pan to make it a torta, the result is a creamy custard chock-full of greens and fresh herbs, studded with potatoes and encased in a yeasted olive oil pastry.

Doughnut Holes These cakey doughnuts deliver the perfect ratio of crisp outside to tender inside. The dough doesn’t require resting or rolling, so fresh, hot doughnuts can be yours in less than 30 minutes. Time 30 minutes Yields Makes about 20

Lemon Poppy Seed Cakes Yogurt in the batter and a lemon curd filling make the mini lemon poppy seed loaf cakes from République the best example of that classic flavor. Time 50 minutes Yields Makes eight 3 ½-inch-long mini loaf cakes

More-Berries-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins Blueberry muffins, here packed with more berries than cake batter, are the perfect breakfast treat for mornings when granola just won't cut it. Time 40 minutes Yields Makes 12

Almond Dutch Baby With Honeyed Figs Eat juicy, fresh figs with this easy, gluten-free almond pancake. Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Ultimate Overnight Waffles This yeasted waffle batter rests in the refrigerator overnight, developing deep flavors and making breakfast easy. Time 45 minutes Yields Makes 1 to 2 dozen.

J.B.'s French Toast The crumbled-up cornflakes that coat this French toast give every bite a crunch that is mighty good. Time 20 minutes Yields Serves 4

Wild Mushroom Frittata Thinly sliced wild mushrooms with tangy crème fraîche, Pecorino Romano, sliced garlic and shallot, and fresh herbs make for an easy, no-fuss frittata. Time 30 minutes Yields Serves 6

Silky Scrambled Eggs Using chopsticks to stir melted butter and eggs results in a delicious hot breakfast. Time 5 minutes Yields Serves 1

Chorizo Migas A Tex-Mex egg dish that is well known throughout the Southwest, this version calls for tortilla chips, but if you have some stale corn tortillas, it's a great way to use them up. Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 4

Breakfast Pizza Breakfast pizza starts with a serious crust and ends with mozzarella and ricotta, but instead of tomato sauce in between, it's Italian sausage, sauteed kale and eggs. Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 6

Deconstructed kuku sabzi This kuku is kind of a green version of shakshuka, with the eggs cooked on top of the herbs and vegetables rather than bound with them. Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 2 to 4

Savory Cherry Tomato Clafoutis This savory clafoutis transforms the traditional sweet baked custard dessert with whole cherries into a breakfast dish using cherry tomatoes instead. Time 35 minutes Yields Serves 4.