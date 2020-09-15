Dishes for Rosh Hashanah and other High Holy Days

This year, those who celebrate the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur will “attend” synagogue observances via internet broadcasts and forgo the large gatherings that characterize the season’s festive feasts. While some might engage in smaller, socially distant outdoor get-togethers within their quarantine bubbles, most will sit down to holiday meals with only their households.

So what’s a cook to do? Perhaps, if nothing else, breathe a sigh of relief. There won’t be the usual fun and fanfare, but there also will not be the endless planning, shopping, cooking, entertaining, dishwashing and late-night cleaning up.

Fewer guests gives you the time and energy to experiment with more ambitious cooking. Think of it as a low-risk opportunity to try something new.

On the heels of the quarantine sourdough craze, you can gussy up challah for the new year.

Apple and honey challah Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 10

Round challah with seven seeds Time Active work time: 35 minutes Total preparation time: 3 hours plus 1 hour cooling Yields Serves 16

Spinach- and ricotta-stuffed challah Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Makes 2 loaves, 8 to 10 slices each

The Hebrew names of Rosh Hashanah’s symbolic foods are plays on words, each expressing a wish for the coming year. Often eaten one at a time as a Seder in a ritual order, these foods also can be cooked and eaten together.

Carrot and pomegranate soup Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 4 to 6

Pomegranates represent the wish that our good deeds may increase like the seeds of the fruit.

Serving the head of a fish symbolizes the wish that we may be as the head and not as the tail.

Beet and pomegranate salad Time 1 hour 20 minutes Yields Serves 6

With beets, we wish that our enemies may be dispersed.

Leeks fulfill the wish of enemies being decimated.

Carrots represent the wish that our merits may increase.

Boozie's apple cake Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 12 to 16

Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Apples and honey symbolize the wish that we may be renewed for a good and sweet year.

For Yom Kippur eve, try this matzo ball soup with a twist.

Break the fast with seasonal salads and a dip to go with leftover challah. Finish with a stunning fig cake.

Beet and burrata salad Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 4

Five-spice carrot-cashew butter Time 40 minutes Yields Serves 10 to 12 (2 cups)

Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise Time 1 hour 15 minutes Yields Serves 8

Sukkot’s eight days of dining can feature the “seven species,” which are barley, grapes, pomegranates, dates, figs, wheat and olives. These foods are native to Israel and were brought to the temple as first fruits for harvest festivals during biblical times.

Greek winter squash and leek pie Time Active work time: 35 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours Yields Serves 8

Canele's beet salad Time 1 hour 40 minutes Yields Serves 2

Olives al forno Time 25 minutes Yields Serves 8 to 10

Apple galette Time 1 hour 10 minutes Yields Serves 10

You will probably have enough leftovers to see you through the final meals of Simchat Torah and Shemini Atzeret at the season’s end. Still, it’s always nice to have a new dish or two.

Fragrant chicken with figs Time 1 hour Yields Serves 6