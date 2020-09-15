Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

Dishes for Rosh Hashanah and other High Holy Days

23 Recipes
Apple galette.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Celebrating during a pandemic: We will still eat apples and honey.

Share
By Julie Giuffrida
Sep. 15, 2020

This year, those who celebrate the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur will “attend” synagogue observances via internet broadcasts and forgo the large gatherings that characterize the season’s festive feasts. While some might engage in smaller, socially distant outdoor get-togethers within their quarantine bubbles, most will sit down to holiday meals with only their households.

So what’s a cook to do? Perhaps, if nothing else, breathe a sigh of relief. There won’t be the usual fun and fanfare, but there also will not be the endless planning, shopping, cooking, entertaining, dishwashing and late-night cleaning up.

Fewer guests gives you the time and energy to experiment with more ambitious cooking. Think of it as a low-risk opportunity to try something new.

On the heels of the quarantine sourdough craze, you can gussy up challah for the new year.

Apple and honey challah

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 10

Round challah with seven seeds

Active work time: 35 minutes Total preparation time: 3 hours plus 1 hour cooling
Serves 16

Spinach- and ricotta-stuffed challah

1 hour 20 minutes
Makes 2 loaves, 8 to 10 slices each

The Hebrew names of Rosh Hashanah’s symbolic foods are plays on words, each expressing a wish for the coming year. Often eaten one at a time as a Seder in a ritual order, these foods also can be cooked and eaten together.

Recipe: Carrot and pomegranate soup

Carrot and pomegranate soup

1 hour 45 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Pomegranates represent the wish that our good deeds may increase like the seeds of the fruit.

Whole fish roasted in sea salt with aromatic herbs

40 minutes
Serves 4

Serving the head of a fish symbolizes the wish that we may be as the head and not as the tail.

Recipe: Beet and pomegranate salad

Beet and pomegranate salad

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 6

With beets, we wish that our enemies may be dispersed.

Recipe: Roasted one-pan chicken with leeks and barley

Roasted one-pan chicken with leeks and barley

1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 4

Leeks fulfill the wish of enemies being decimated.

Carrots with honey, lemon zest and thyme

35 minutes
Serves 4

Carrots represent the wish that our merits may increase.

Boozie's apple cake

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 12 to 16
Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce. Recipe

Apple and honey sorbet with pomegranate sauce

40 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Apples and honey symbolize the wish that we may be renewed for a good and sweet year.

For Yom Kippur eve, try this matzo ball soup with a twist.

ONE TIME USE - QUEENS, NEW YORK - Apr 2, 2019 - Making Passover recipes by Adeena Sussman and various LA Chefs. CHARD STUFFED MATZOH BALLS WITH ROASTED LEMONS AND MINT BROTH.

Kismet’s Chard and Leek Matzo Ball Soup

2 hours
Serves 8 to 10

Break the fast with seasonal salads and a dip to go with leftover challah. Finish with a stunning fig cake.

Recipe: Beet and burrata salad

Beet and burrata salad

1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 4
Clockwise from top: Luxurious tarama or salmon spread, Christmas lima bean spread, rustic almond tapenade and five-spice carrot-cashew spread can all be made ahead. Keep the breadbox stocked too.

Five-spice carrot-cashew butter

40 minutes
Serves 10 to 12 (2 cups)
Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise

Caramelized fig cake with lemon anglaise

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 8

Sukkot’s eight days of dining can feature the “seven species,” which are barley, grapes, pomegranates, dates, figs, wheat and olives. These foods are native to Israel and were brought to the temple as first fruits for harvest festivals during biblical times.

Flatbread with za'atar seasoning.

Cracked wheat mana’esh (flatbread with za’atar)

35 minutes
Makes 8 (6- to 7-inch) flatbreads
Chicken thighs with honey, olives and oregano. Recipe

Chicken thighs with honey, olives and oregano

2 hours
Serves 6
Greek winter squash and leek pie

Greek winter squash and leek pie

Active work time: 35 minutes Total preparation time: 1 1/2 hours
Serves 8
A refreshing light salad inspired to kick off the meal. Recipe: Canele's beet salad

Canele's beet salad

1 hour 40 minutes
Serves 2

Olives al forno

25 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
Pears in pomegranate wine with honey and lemon thyme. Recipe

Pears in pomegranate wine with honey and lemon thyme

45 minutes
Serves 6
Apple galette. Recipe here.

Apple galette

1 hour 10 minutes
Serves 10

You will probably have enough leftovers to see you through the final meals of Simchat Torah and Shemini Atzeret at the season’s end. Still, it’s always nice to have a new dish or two.

Fragrant chicken with figs. Recipe

Fragrant chicken with figs

1 hour
Serves 6
Barley Thumbprint cookies with honey and hazelnuts.

Barley thumbprints with honey and hazelnuts

50 minutes
Makes about 32 (2-inch) cookies.

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.