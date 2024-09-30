Prep Rally: League play begins in football, which means things will get a lot more intense

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins of JSerra runs for touchdown against San Diego Lincoln.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. It’s the week physical football begins. The Trinity League and Marine League begin action.

Trinity League insanity

The best football league in the nation starts a five-week grind Friday. If you play in the Trinity League, it’s like being a teenage WWE wrestler except it’s real. Players in the trenches should be wearing GoPros to document the fierce battles taking place.

Of the six teams, Mater Dei is ranked No. 1 in Southern California, St. John Bosco No. 2, JSerra No. 4, Orange Lutheran No. 5, Servite No. 8 and Santa Margarita No. 15.

Here’s a rundown on where the six teams stand after compiling a 26-3 record in nonleague games.

In the Marine League, the top five teams are ranked by CalPreps as the top five teams in the City Section. Narbonne hosts Banning and San Pedro is at Carson on Friday.

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel, left, and wide receiver Shane Rosenthal. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park became the all-time receiving leader in Ventura County for most touchdown receptions with 49 and overall receptions at 270 and counting. The touchdown record was held by Newbury Park receivers coach Whitney Lewis. Here’s the report.

Highlights from last night's Brady Smigiel, Shane Rosenthal show for Newbury Park. Rosenthal now all-time Ventura County leader in TD receptions. pic.twitter.com/mJw31iqieN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

Long Beach Poly picked up a big Moore League win over Lakewood behind quarterback Deuce Jefferson. Here’s the report.

Receiver Vance Spafford of Mission Viejo caught five passes, four of which went for touchdowns, in a win over Chaparral. He finished with 186 yards receiving in the latest performance for a class of 2026 prospect who keeps rising. “He’s phenomenal,” coach Chad Johnson said. “He’s unreal.” Next up is a Friday game at SoFi Stadium against Long Beach Poly, which could lead to comparisons with Cooper Kupp of the Rams.

Cole Leinart throws his first TD of the year for Redondo Union! pic.twitter.com/AxdKtzqyfG — qwik11hoops (@qwik11hoops) September 28, 2024

Junior quarterback Cole Leinart, the son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, made his season debut for Redondo Union and threw a touchdown on his first pass, a trick play. He finished with three touchdown passes in a 32-7 win over Banning. He played last season until Sept. 26 at Mater Dei until transferring to Newport Harbor, where he played basketball.

Big games Friday: Orange Luth. at St. John Bosco, Servite at JSerra, Leuzinger vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, Banning at Narbonne, San Pedro at Carson, Mission Viejo vs. LB Poly at SoFi. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2024

Edison won its fourth straight game. Here’s the report.

The sit-out period for Southern Section players who transferred without moving ends Monday. There’s plenty of players who will make their season debuts this week. St. John Bosco gets offensive lineman Kaden Franco, who started as a freshman at Servite.

Big Bear rushed for 761 yards in Friday’s 76-35 victory over Whittier Christian.



That’s a new state record, according to the @CalHiSports record book.



Previous best was 736, set by Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Twin Pines in 1992. — Eric-Paul Johnson (@CallMeEPJ) September 29, 2024

Agoura has lost standout junior quarterback Gavin Gray for the rest of the season because of a broken leg suffered against Calabasas. He served notice he can be a college prospect for 2025.

Receiver Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei had surgery after an injury suffered against Bishop Gorman. His availability is unknown.

Defensive back CJ McBean of Gardena Serra has committed to Idaho. Offensive lineman Arion Williams of Orange Lutheran has committed to Washington State.

Here’s this week’s top 25 rankings by The Times.

Here’s the list of top performers from last week.

Here’s last week’s scores.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend.

Dredon Fowles of Birmingham takes off on an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play against Calabasas on Friday night. (Craig Weston)

Birmingham has everyone right where it wants after going 0-4 in losing four nonleague teams to Southern Section teams. The Patriots are making progress and begin West Valley League play on Friday with a chance to set a City Section record for most consecutive wins over section opponents with a 42-game winning streak. Here’s a report on the Patriots’ progress despite being 0-4.

Narbonne quarterback Jaden O’Neal. (Nick Koza)

Narbonne came away with a 35-0 win over King/Drew and enters Marine League play as probably the favorite.

David Sandy of L.A. Jordan rushed for 408 yards in a win over Fremont.

Marquez stepped forward with a 13-6 win over Crenshaw.

Garfield received 179 yards rushing from sophomore Ceasar Reyes in a 21-13 victory over Bell. Here’s the report.

Cousins Diego and James Montes led Granada Hills Kennedy to a big victory over San Fernando. The Golden Cougars are running away with the Valley Mission League title.

Here’s this week’s top 10 City Section football rankings.

CalPreps uncertainty

According to a message left on the CalPreps.com website, the site is out of funds because of a dispute with the owner of MaxPreps, CBS, and has been “forced to cease operations,” which will affect many sections in the CIF that use CalPreps to determine playoff seedings.

Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said, “No need to panic. We have backups.”

Here’s a statement from CalPreps founder Ned Freeman: “We hope and expect that CBS will comply with contract terms, but there’s no way to predict their behavior.”

Concert at SoFi

Black Eyed Peas played at halftime of the Garfield-Roosevelt game in 2022 at the Coliseum and will do it again on Oct. 25 at SoFi Stadium. (Garfield)

Rapper Will.i.am is returning to perform at another halftime show for the Garfield-Roosevelt football game, this time on Oct. 25 at SoFi Stadium. The East L.A. Classic is being played there this season.

He’ll be joined by Black Eyed Peas members similar to the halftime show at the 2022 East L.A. Classic at the Coliseum.

There are three games scheduled to be played at SoFi, including Friday’s Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly game.

St. Joseph quarternack Lexi Loya sets up to throw a pass over the middle as a receiver curls to the flat behind her. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Are you ready for the biggest girls’ flag football game in California’s two-year history of the sport?

It’s happening Tuesday when Santa Margarita (10-0) plays at Orange Lutheran (17-0) at 5:25 p.m.

Another unbeaten team is St. Joseph, led by quarterback Lexi Loya, the sister of UCLA receiver Logan Loya. Here’s a profile of Loya, who is being coached by her father, Tim.

San Pedro picked up a 32-19 victory over Marine League rival Banning.

🏈: San Pedro flag football wins 32-19 over Banning & 37-0 over Port Of Los Angeles, improving to 13-2 overall, 2-0 in the Marine League. Logan Bader (2 TDs), Giuliana Sutrin (3 TD), Stella Malone (3 TD), Maya Malahni (3 INT), Fatima Ramirez (2 TD) were the stars. @DamianCalhoun pic.twitter.com/aQMDw8KVa6 — Jamaal Street (@JamaalStreet) September 24, 2024

Eagle Rock won two games over Van Nuys and Cleveland but suffered its first defeat since last summer to Westlake.

Orange Lutheran improved to 17-0 with a victory over JSerra. Newport Harbor won the El Toro tournament, defeating Huntington Beach in the final.

The ankle looks fine. Haylee Weatherspoon. pic.twitter.com/PiU5idj8D0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 26, 2024

Ever wonder how many state associations sanction or have a pilot program for girls flag football 🤔



Here's the breakdown! Do any of these surprise you?

🔗 https://t.co/xZSe5x9YXk pic.twitter.com/X9El158ioF — NFHS (@NFHS_Org) September 24, 2024

Triton Girls’ Flag Football defeats Mission Viejo 34-33 in OT tonight!! Watch Kirra Clavijo with the laser to Gigi Nacelli on the 2 pt. conversion to win it!!!👍💪⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ ⁦⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ ⁦@SOCoPrepSports⁩ pic.twitter.com/KF3FVC9klJ — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) September 25, 2024

Cross country

Loyola and Palisades girls won team titles at the Bell-Jeff Invitational.

Zion Ortiz of Ridgecrest Burroughs had the fastest boys time at 15:29.8 For girls, Phoebe Benun of Santa Monica ran 19:05.4

This week’s Southern Section cross-country rankings.

Girls volleyball

Sierra Canyon players celebrate their five-set victory over Mission League rival Marymount on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Marymount has been the dominant girls’ volleyball team in the Mission League, but Sierra Canyon won the title last season and came away with a five-set win over Marymount last week. Here’s the report.

One of the best matches of the week was Marymount taking on Louisville. It went to a fifth set, with Marymount prevailing 18-16. Sammy Desler had 17 kills for Marymount, which lost to Mater Dei in the championship match of the Durango tournament in Las Vegas.

Mater Dei (CA) climbs to No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after winning second straight Durango Fall Classic title. 🏐🔥



✍️: https://t.co/WSeMXMJr4x pic.twitter.com/JR7s1iqMGH — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) September 24, 2024

Here’s the state girls volleyball rankings.

Mira Costa picked up a huge win in its Bay League rivalry match against Redondo Union, taking the match in four sets. Audrey Flanagan had 27 kills and Simon Roslon 16 kills. Milly McGee had 46 assists.

🚨It's time for the weekly edition of the CIF Girls Volleyball Notebook!



Check it out 🔗https://t.co/C78fS5dVf5 pic.twitter.com/cJ05exZT5Y — CIF State (@CIFState) September 27, 2024

Water polo

JSerra and Harvard-Westlake engaged in another intense, dramatic game with JSerra prevailing 14-13 on a penalty goal by Tyler Anderson.

LIONS POSTGAME: Junior Tyler Anderson scored the game-winning goal on a penalty shot with four seconds remaining in regulation, as the Lions outlasted Harvard-Westlake 14-13 in a nonleague classic on Tuesday at JSerra Catholic High School.



Anderson talked about the… pic.twitter.com/rP9L3Kdc1C — JSerraAthletics (@JSerraAthletics) September 25, 2024

Harvard-Westlake had another close game, defeating Oaks Christian 13-12 on a game-winner from Otto Stothart.

Taj Draper scored five goals for Harvard-Westlake.

Newport Harbor remains the No. 1 team with a 13-0 record.

Ivy Leaguers

Former Gardena Serra running back Kai Honda is freshman at Princeton. (Sideline Photos)

The Ivy League football season has begun, with 46 former Southland high school players on Ivy League rosters.

One of the them is former Gardena Serra running back Kai Honda.

He talks about the adjustment attending Princeton and balancing academics with sports.

Family of doctors

Dr. Paul Simic, an orthopedic hand surgeon, and son Will, starting center at Oak Christian. Paul was star lineman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Simic family)

When Hall of Fame football coach Kevin Rooney was coaching at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the 1980s, two of his best linemen were brothers Paul and John Simic. Paul would go on to Cornell, John to Harvard. They both became doctors.

“I hope I don’t have to see John because he’s an emergency room doctor,” Rooney said. “Paul I see because he’s a hand, wrist and shoulder doctor. They are great guys. They were really good players and great team guys.”

If you go to an Oaks Christian football game, you can see the next generation of Simics in starting senior center Will Simic, Paul’s son. The only problem right now is that Will is injured, and you’ll never guess what kind of injury.

Here’s a report.

Notes . . .

Brandon Benjamin of Anaheim Canyon. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Standout senior basketball player Brandon Benjamin of Anheim Canyon has committed to San Diego. He played last season at Mater Dei. . . .

Douglas Langford of St. Pius X-St. Matthias is a native of Belize and committed to Harvard, where his parents Douglas Sr. and Terri, came on a visit. (Dylan Goodman)

Douglas Langford, a 6-foot-7 senior at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, has committed to Harvard. He’s a native of Belize and the country is excited about his future. Here’s the report. . . .

Trent Minter, a 6-foot-7 senior basketball player at Los Alamitos, has committed to the Colorado School of Mines. . . .

Dallas Washington from Santa Margarita has committed to Long Beach State. . . .

Brayden Kyman, a 6-7 senior at Santa Margarita, has committed to Washington State. He’s the brother of former UCLA player Jake Kyman. . . .

Point guard Gavin Hightower, who was a three-year standout at Windward until transferring this year to Sierra Canyon, has committed to Iona. . . .

It’s a big week for UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin. Harvard-Westlake’s Nikolas Khamenia will be making an official visit this weekend, then decide his college choice. The Bruins appear to be a tight competition with Duke. . . .

Junior catcher Chase Marlow of Santa Margarita has committed to San Diego. . . .

Junior outfielder Greyson Gullage of Sierra Canyon has committed to Cal Poly SLO. . . .

Senior Luke Howe, a pitcher-outfielder from El Camino Real, has committed to Long Beach State. . . .

Junior pitcher Declan Fitzgerald of Fullerton has committed to Arizona State. . . .

Junior pitcher Jake Ourique of Gahr has committed to Loyola Marymount. That’s the third 2026 commit for Gahr, joining shortstop Andres Gonzalez (USC) and pitcher Bryce Morrison (USC). . . .

Junior softball pitcher Mia Valbuena of Marina has committed to Michigan. . . .

pic.twitter.com/C1uAef2PZT — Verbum Dei Jesuit High School (@Verbum_Dei) September 26, 2024

Verbum Dei has suspended its football program after going 0-4 and having a shortage of players. Coach Kevin Smith also has resigned as head coach. Here’s a report.

From the archives: Hunter Greene

Notre Dame High baseball player, Hunter Greene. (Los Angeles Times)

Hunter Greene, the No. 2 player taken out of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the 2017 draft, completed his best season yet pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

He made the All-Star Game and finished 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 146.1 innings. His fastball was hitting triple digits.

Notre Dame’s finest. Hunter Greene and Giancarlo Stanton. One day they’ll be facing off in majors. pic.twitter.com/6SGJE53Lda — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 7, 2020

Here’s a story from 2017 when Greene was getting national attention in high school.

Hunter Greene



Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1st round (2nd) of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from Notre Dame HS (Sherman Oaks, CA). pic.twitter.com/95guRVvJAV — Scouting_Baseball (@scoutingbasebl) April 11, 2022

Tweets you might have missed

North Torrance basketball tournament Oct. 5. The official teams are left, the unofficial teams right. pic.twitter.com/TZfkMF8w2Z — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 23, 2024

Score final in girls varsity golf:

Santa Margarita: 176

Mater Dei HS: 182

at Mile Square Park/Par 36

Eagles are now 5-1 Overall; 2-0 Trinity League pic.twitter.com/cYTiCINPze — SANTA MARGARITA Catholic High School (@SMCHSEagles) September 24, 2024

“Your child’s success or lack of success in sport’s does not indicate what kind of parent you are. But, having an athlete that is coachable, respectful, a great teammate, mentally tough, resilient and tries their best IS a direct reflection of your parenting.” — Melva Thompson-Robinson (@mtrobinson) September 23, 2024

One of the good people in life. https://t.co/tp4nkefY2m — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 24, 2024

The last two L.A. Times players of the year. https://t.co/TwqBoHf8uf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 24, 2024

Hard at work. Doesn’t ask for breaks. Doesn’t need water. Doesn’t complain. pic.twitter.com/04i0mweh23 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 25, 2024

On Dec. 14 at Esperanza, there will be girls basketball showcase in which all proceeds will be donated to the Enomoto family in honor of Maya Enomoto, who passed as an 11-year-old with brain cancer. Mater Dei, Sage Hill, Brentwood, San Clemente, Yorba Linda among schools entered — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 25, 2024

City Section basketball coaching Hall of Famers. Ed Azzam and Harvey Kitani. The Westchester-Fairfax games were the greatest. Now at North Torrance and Rolling Hills Prep. pic.twitter.com/O80LKtcL20 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 26, 2024

Friday Night Live: Banning standout Steven Perez talks about season https://t.co/AdY4GgXAbY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

The secret to making Garfield Gatorade. pic.twitter.com/LfsCXS6HpX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

Five games, five pick sixes. "I've never seen a streak like this at any level of the game," head coach Charlie Collins said of his defenses accomplishment. Whose going to join the club next? pic.twitter.com/IGpBgNUsDm — Oaks Christian Lions (@OaksChrstnLions) September 27, 2024

Ready for a frenzy of football 🏈



JV Football has been added to the schedule for The 89th Annual East L.A. Classic! Check out the full timeline for gameday at SoFi Stadium👇



Go to https://t.co/itdWofgvae for tickets & parking pic.twitter.com/MIMkJ6HqNG — LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) September 26, 2024

It’s been 40 years since Jack McDowell graduated from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in 1984. He sent me this after winning the AL Cy Young Award. One of the best high school pitchers I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/naiYtG9h8I — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

A Historical Season is capped off with the Hardware! Thank you Lady Eagles for all your hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence! The E...

National Champions | 2x State Champions | 2x So Cal Regional Champions | 2x CIF Southern Section Champions 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/wdjrAOf8tc — Coach Stan Delus (@Coach_Delus) September 28, 2024

History was made tonight✨



Thank you to everyone who joined us for Homecoming 2024 as we made history in SoCal’s first-ever high school volleyball match outdoors! 🏐💙💛



Thank you @SCanyonSports for a great experience! 🏐🏐🏐🏐#GoCHVikings #TheHall #Homecoming

@CIFSS… pic.twitter.com/uSRwKL5ViM — Campbell Hall (@gocampbellhall) September 29, 2024