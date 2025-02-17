Prep Rally: This local high school baseball team could be more dominant than the Dodgers

Pitcher Seth Hernandez of Corona is considered a top five prospect for the amateur draft.

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Southern California isn’t just home to best baseball team in pro baseball. It also has the best high school team in the Corona High Panthers. The season begins this week.

Corona is team to beat

Corona’s outstanding infielders: Second baseman Trey Ebel (left), shortstop Billy Carlson, third baseman Brady Ebel. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Corona won the Southern Section Division 1 championship last season and could be even stronger this season. The Panthers are everyone’s No. 1 team. Here’s a look at what will make Corona so challenging to beat and the Dodgers of high school baseball.

It’s another outstanding season for individual talent. Here’s a look at players to watch.

Here’s the preseason top 25 rankings by The Times.

Easton baseball tournament begins Feb. 17. pic.twitter.com/o9bnKUxGbG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 29, 2025

Boys basketball

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth scored 30 points, including this dunk, in win over Cleveland. (Craig Weston)

Chatsworth and Westchester are seeded No. 1 and No. 2 for the City Section Open Division playoffs that begin this week. The City Section extended its regular season by a week after the Palisades fires and will catch up leading to its championship Feb. 28. Here’s the pairings for boys and girls.

Open Division standings and schedule pic.twitter.com/Q6d8Jn27l0 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2025

There were some upsets in the Southern Section Open Division last week, with No. 3 St. John Bosco and No. 4 Santa Margarita losing. Harvard-Westlake and Eastvale Roosevelt remain on a path to winning their pools but face top opponents this week. Here’s a look last week’s developments.

Nick Welch Jr., a 6-foot-9 sophomore center, has Rolling Hills Prep in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Here’s a look at his development.

Teams filled with neighborhood kids remain live: Irvine, Camarillo and Los Alamitos. Here’s the schedule for this week.

Girls basketball

Sophomore Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian launches a shot against Etiwada defenders from a November game. (Craig Weston)

The showdown games in Southern Section Open Division girls basketball are set for Saturday to decide the champions of pool play. It will be Sierra Canyon at Ontario Christian and Mater Dei at Etiwanda. The two winners will play for the title on March 1 at Toyota Center in Ontario. Here’s a look from Saturday’s results.

Last night our @MaterDeiGBB program honored @deal_addie w/ a jersey ceremony for her selection as a McDonald’s All-American!!! Last night was a night remember!!



Go Monarchs‼️ pic.twitter.com/A0DFZjNV5F — Mater Dei Girls Basketball (@MaterDeiGBB) February 17, 2025

Sierra Canyon remains the mystery team at 26-1. The Trailblazers will get their first big test in weeks against 26-1 Ontario Christian. Jerzy Robinson scored 35 points in an Open Division playoff win Saturday.

Hamilton is No. 1 seed for girls. pic.twitter.com/hoOyPgM4jK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 17, 2025

Hamilton received the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs over defending champion Birmingham. Here are the pairings.

Softball

Pitcher Addison Moorman of Granada Hills. (Craig Weston)

Murrieta Mesa starts out as the No. 1-ranked team in Southern California in the preseason rankings for The Times by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

The Rams were 28-4 last season and return Tennessee commit Taelyn Holley, who had 11 home runs and a .598 batting average. Pitcher Lillly Hauser had an 0.63 ERA and is an Arizona commit.

The rankings:

1. MURRIETA VALLEY

2. ANAHEIM CANYON

3. NORCO

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN

5. JSERRA

6. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA

7. ETIWANDA

8. LA MIRADA

9. LOS ALAMITOS

10. EL MODENA

11. OAKS CHRISTIAN

12. VALLEY VIEW

13. WHITTIER CALIFORNIA

14. SANTA MARGARITA

15. VALENCIA

16. GAHR

17. GRANADA HILLS

18. MATER DEI

19. WEST TORRANCE

20. HUNTINGTON BEACH

Wrestling

Bimirngham junior Henry Aslikyan wraps up San Fernando’s Matthew Gonzalez in the 113-pound City Section final. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Birmingham dominated the City Section champonships, winning boys and girls. But one star was Steven Perez of Banning. The City Section player of the year in football won the 215-pound division. Here’s a report from the action.

Steven Perez is a LA city wrestling champ at the 215 weight class. LA City Player of the year for Football and now City Champ in Wrestling. @steve1k_22 you truly are 1 of 1. Congrats Champ. @latsondheimer @breezepreps @GregBiggins @7220sports @alex_m_taylor22 @wyo_football pic.twitter.com/l8AGLWkd2I — Nick Garibay (@CoachGaribayBHS) February 16, 2025

Fountain Valley and Temecula Valley won divisional team titles in boys. Marina won in girls.

Mayfair senior Kaydee Cartee pulled off one of the big upsets in winning the 215-pound title at the Coastal Division final. The Masters Meet will be held on Saturday at Sonora High to decide which individuals advance to the state championships in Bakersfield.

Soccer

Loyola senior Diego Ayala-Martinez was cut when he tried out for freshman soccer team. Now he’s starting on varsity. (Beyoona Fahid)

As the Southern Section soccer playoffs continue, let’s not forget the story of Diego Ayala-Martinez, a standout defender for Loyola. He was cut from the freshman team, made the JV team as a sophomore, hardly played on varsity as a junior, then earned a starting spot and starring role this season. Let’s understand how he persevered.

DOWN GOES NO. 2!@LoyolaSoccer is headed to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐑! No. 7 seed Loyola takes down No. 2 seed Mater Dei in PKs (6-5) on the road to advance to the CIF-SS Open Division semifinals!#LoyolaSoccer | #GoCubs pic.twitter.com/rrqjbFgAuR — Loyola High School Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) February 16, 2025

Loyola improved to 18-0-4 and advanced to the Open Division semifinals by eliminating Mater Dei on penalty kicks 6-5. The Cubs will face the winner of Monday’s game between Mira Costa and Hart. Here’s the complete boys pairings.

Santa Margarita continues to be the team to beat in girls soccer. Here’s the updated pairings.

The Santa Margarita Eagles girls soccer team hosted Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks. Great game by both teams, but one goal makes all the difference. SM’s Felicity Nguyen, makes the winning goal in the final 12 minutes. Watch the recap here: https://t.co/veLz3vP0Ca pic.twitter.com/7941EfV82o — SANTA MARGARITA Catholic High School (@SMCHSEagles) February 15, 2025

The City Section boys and girls pairings will be announced Monday.

High School Soccer: South East defeat South Gate 3-0 and are the 2024-25 @CIFLACS Eastern League Champions!



South East looks to earn an Open Division playoff spot!



🎥: @futboliandotv @latsondheimer #HighSchoolSoccer #HighSchoolSports pic.twitter.com/xH1bzMqr0P — Jose Duran (@joseduransports) February 13, 2025

In the boys, El Camino Real and Birmingham are considered the favorites in the first Open Division playoffs, with South East also a contender. El Camino Real coach Ian Kogan missed his team’s games last week while walking on the picket line. Teachers are on strike at El Camino Real. Negotiations were going on last weekend trying to end the strike.

West Valley league Champs! ECR defeats Taft 4-1 to clinch a League Championship (holds tiebreaker over Birmingham) Jonathan Rabinovitch scored 2 goals, Bladimir Coto and Marvin Escobar added the other goals. Open division playoffs begin next Thursday. Brackets released Monday pic.twitter.com/GyYvZEyGoZ — ECR Boys Soccer (@ECRBoysSoccer) February 13, 2025

Lacrosse

Loyola is on a trip to Florida to begin the boys lacrosse season and is 1-1 so far heading into a match in Palm Beach.

Matt Fine and Cash Ginsburg have played well on offense for the Cubs.

Foothill girls and St. Margaret’s boys are top teams in Orange County for the coming season.

Notes . . .

Ben McEnroe has resigned as football coach at Thousand Oaks to become head coach at Heritage Christian, which has rarely invested money its football program. Apparently times are changing. . . .

Destiny Melton has resigned as girls basketball coach at Calabasas. . . .

St. John Bosco’s new baseball field won’t be available until April 1 at the earliest, athletic director Vince Brown said. The team will play road games until then. . . .

Junior defensive end Andrew Williams of Fremont has committed to USC. He had nine sacks this season. . . .

Evan Noonan of Dana Hills was selected the Gatorade state runner of the year in cross country. . . .

Derek Benton said he has been dismissed as football coach at L.A. Jordan. He was head coach since 2018. He said he learned about it when the administration started advertising for a head football coach. He guided Jordan to the City Section Division II title in 2023. . . .

Alex Arellano is the new football coach at Chino High. He’s a Chino graduate and has been receivers coach at the University of La Verne. . . .

Curtis Johnson is out as football coach at Fremont. . . .

Orange Lutheran’s Makena Cook, the top flag football quarterback, suffered a broken leg during soccer practice. She’s a sophomore. . . .

Andrew Mabry, the boys and girls volleyball coach at Newport Harbor, has resigned to become an assistant coach for Kansas State women’s volleyball. Matthew Johnson, a former Servite player, has been named interim coach. . . .

The football transfer portal continues to increase, with Santa Margarita and Bishop Montgomery the two most active schools in players arriving. Here’s the link. . . .

Terrance Smith is the new football coach at Ayala. . . .

Manuel Guevara has rescinded his resignation as football coach at Contreras after the school reversed itself and will allow offseason workouts. Here’s the report.

From the archives: Clark Slajchert

Clark Slajchert of Oak Park in 2019. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Former Oak Park guard Clark Slajchert is spending his final season of college basketball playing for USC after previously being at Pennyslvania.

He’s averaging four points a game for the Trojans. He was the second-leading scorer in Ventura County history during his high school days at Oak Park. He averaged 31.0 points as a senior.

Here’s a story from 2019 when he began his season with a 39-point performance.

Here’s a look in 2020 when he made The Times’ 10-member all-star team.

Tweets you might have missed

The California Showcase is set for Feb. 22. Free opportunity for football players with no scholarship commitments to be seen. https://t.co/cN3qFv5FS8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 10, 2025

Do you recognize him? One of the top running backs. Aaron Emanuel. Quartz Hill and USC. pic.twitter.com/KyOb6nBAWl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 11, 2025

Birmingham has finalized its nonleague football schedule for 2025 with games against Hart, St. Bonaventure, Moorpark, Calabasas and Harvard-Westlake. The CalPreps computer might have to rank the Patriots No. 1 in the City. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 11, 2025

That's a flag football player speed in action. https://t.co/hLzdwHKbW5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 11, 2025

The @palicharterhigh boys basketball team received a special treat Thursday night when #Warriors coach (& Pali High alum) Steve Kerr invited them to attend the Lakers-Dubs game & meet w/ him afterwards



Tonite at 10:45p, @jaimemaggio goes backstage to chat w/ everyone involved pic.twitter.com/AXVHDc4M2F — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) February 11, 2025

Can the CIF please agree to start this new policy as soon as possible. It's the easiest, least expensive policy change to regain confidence in its transfer rules. pic.twitter.com/hyJqtNWQqu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2025

Anyone named Rambo deserves attention. https://t.co/pdne9Kkxdj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2025

The CIF has confirmed it has received notification about investigation by the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/U1BKWXFEfX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2025

78 years of coaching experience. Harvey Kitani of Rolling Hills Prep and Mark Amaral of Oaks Christian. pic.twitter.com/UVpb0fXrYo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 13, 2025

Footage from the boys soccer game at Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita. Please drive safely tonight! pic.twitter.com/8v5DokJGun — SANTA MARGARITA Catholic High School (@SMCHSEagles) February 14, 2025

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom talk to St. John Bosco senior guard Chris Komin about the season and the boys’ basketball Open Division playoffs. pic.twitter.com/0mka5PDldT — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 14, 2025

6 feet 9. 15 years old. Freshman Shalen Sheppard. Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/8V1q9lhiwa — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2025

And I found my dinner location for the next three years. Cannataro’s. Garlic bread to die for. pic.twitter.com/Ab1Zxbq0pc — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 16, 2025

Boys Volleyball: A Look At 2025 @CIFLACS Divisions & Leagues For All 139 Schools. Top 8 Teams In Section Regardless Of Division Will Be Selected For Open Division Playoffs In May. #SeasonLoading pic.twitter.com/zawOhtzQp6 — Rene Lopez (@renelopez19) February 17, 2025