Prep Rally: This local high school baseball team could be more dominant than the Dodgers
- Share via
-
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Southern California isn’t just home to best baseball team in pro baseball. It also has the best high school team in the Corona High Panthers. The season begins this week.
Corona is team to beat
Corona won the Southern Section Division 1 championship last season and could be even stronger this season. The Panthers are everyone’s No. 1 team. Here’s a look at what will make Corona so challenging to beat and the Dodgers of high school baseball.
It’s another outstanding season for individual talent. Here’s a look at players to watch.
Here’s the preseason top 25 rankings by The Times.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Boys basketball
Chatsworth and Westchester are seeded No. 1 and No. 2 for the City Section Open Division playoffs that begin this week. The City Section extended its regular season by a week after the Palisades fires and will catch up leading to its championship Feb. 28. Here’s the pairings for boys and girls.
There were some upsets in the Southern Section Open Division last week, with No. 3 St. John Bosco and No. 4 Santa Margarita losing. Harvard-Westlake and Eastvale Roosevelt remain on a path to winning their pools but face top opponents this week. Here’s a look last week’s developments.
Nick Welch Jr., a 6-foot-9 sophomore center, has Rolling Hills Prep in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Here’s a look at his development.
Teams filled with neighborhood kids remain live: Irvine, Camarillo and Los Alamitos. Here’s the schedule for this week.
Girls basketball
The showdown games in Southern Section Open Division girls basketball are set for Saturday to decide the champions of pool play. It will be Sierra Canyon at Ontario Christian and Mater Dei at Etiwanda. The two winners will play for the title on March 1 at Toyota Center in Ontario. Here’s a look from Saturday’s results.
Sierra Canyon remains the mystery team at 26-1. The Trailblazers will get their first big test in weeks against 26-1 Ontario Christian. Jerzy Robinson scored 35 points in an Open Division playoff win Saturday.
Hamilton received the No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division playoffs over defending champion Birmingham. Here are the pairings.
Softball
Murrieta Mesa starts out as the No. 1-ranked team in Southern California in the preseason rankings for The Times by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
The Rams were 28-4 last season and return Tennessee commit Taelyn Holley, who had 11 home runs and a .598 batting average. Pitcher Lillly Hauser had an 0.63 ERA and is an Arizona commit.
The rankings:
1. MURRIETA VALLEY
2. ANAHEIM CANYON
3. NORCO
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN
5. JSERRA
6. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA
7. ETIWANDA
8. LA MIRADA
9. LOS ALAMITOS
10. EL MODENA
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN
12. VALLEY VIEW
13. WHITTIER CALIFORNIA
14. SANTA MARGARITA
15. VALENCIA
16. GAHR
17. GRANADA HILLS
18. MATER DEI
19. WEST TORRANCE
20. HUNTINGTON BEACH
Wrestling
Birmingham dominated the City Section champonships, winning boys and girls. But one star was Steven Perez of Banning. The City Section player of the year in football won the 215-pound division. Here’s a report from the action.
Fountain Valley and Temecula Valley won divisional team titles in boys. Marina won in girls.
Mayfair senior Kaydee Cartee pulled off one of the big upsets in winning the 215-pound title at the Coastal Division final. The Masters Meet will be held on Saturday at Sonora High to decide which individuals advance to the state championships in Bakersfield.
Soccer
As the Southern Section soccer playoffs continue, let’s not forget the story of Diego Ayala-Martinez, a standout defender for Loyola. He was cut from the freshman team, made the JV team as a sophomore, hardly played on varsity as a junior, then earned a starting spot and starring role this season. Let’s understand how he persevered.
Loyola improved to 18-0-4 and advanced to the Open Division semifinals by eliminating Mater Dei on penalty kicks 6-5. The Cubs will face the winner of Monday’s game between Mira Costa and Hart. Here’s the complete boys pairings.
Santa Margarita continues to be the team to beat in girls soccer. Here’s the updated pairings.
The City Section boys and girls pairings will be announced Monday.
In the boys, El Camino Real and Birmingham are considered the favorites in the first Open Division playoffs, with South East also a contender. El Camino Real coach Ian Kogan missed his team’s games last week while walking on the picket line. Teachers are on strike at El Camino Real. Negotiations were going on last weekend trying to end the strike.
Lacrosse
Loyola is on a trip to Florida to begin the boys lacrosse season and is 1-1 so far heading into a match in Palm Beach.
Matt Fine and Cash Ginsburg have played well on offense for the Cubs.
Foothill girls and St. Margaret’s boys are top teams in Orange County for the coming season.
Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times
Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.
Notes . . .
Ben McEnroe has resigned as football coach at Thousand Oaks to become head coach at Heritage Christian, which has rarely invested money its football program. Apparently times are changing. . . .
Destiny Melton has resigned as girls basketball coach at Calabasas. . . .
St. John Bosco’s new baseball field won’t be available until April 1 at the earliest, athletic director Vince Brown said. The team will play road games until then. . . .
Junior defensive end Andrew Williams of Fremont has committed to USC. He had nine sacks this season. . . .
Evan Noonan of Dana Hills was selected the Gatorade state runner of the year in cross country. . . .
Derek Benton said he has been dismissed as football coach at L.A. Jordan. He was head coach since 2018. He said he learned about it when the administration started advertising for a head football coach. He guided Jordan to the City Section Division II title in 2023. . . .
Alex Arellano is the new football coach at Chino High. He’s a Chino graduate and has been receivers coach at the University of La Verne. . . .
Curtis Johnson is out as football coach at Fremont. . . .
Orange Lutheran’s Makena Cook, the top flag football quarterback, suffered a broken leg during soccer practice. She’s a sophomore. . . .
Andrew Mabry, the boys and girls volleyball coach at Newport Harbor, has resigned to become an assistant coach for Kansas State women’s volleyball. Matthew Johnson, a former Servite player, has been named interim coach. . . .
The football transfer portal continues to increase, with Santa Margarita and Bishop Montgomery the two most active schools in players arriving. Here’s the link. . . .
Terrance Smith is the new football coach at Ayala. . . .
Manuel Guevara has rescinded his resignation as football coach at Contreras after the school reversed itself and will allow offseason workouts. Here’s the report.
From the archives: Clark Slajchert
Former Oak Park guard Clark Slajchert is spending his final season of college basketball playing for USC after previously being at Pennyslvania.
He’s averaging four points a game for the Trojans. He was the second-leading scorer in Ventura County history during his high school days at Oak Park. He averaged 31.0 points as a senior.
Here’s a story from 2019 when he began his season with a 39-point performance.
Here’s a look in 2020 when he made The Times’ 10-member all-star team.
Recommendations
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson being called up for the U.S. women’s soccer team.
From On3.com, a story on a proposal to allow a one-time free transfer in Kentucky.
From the Los Angeles Times, a story on the CIF being investigated by the Department of Education.
Tweets you might have missed
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.