Oaks Christian stays hot with 2-0 baseball win over Calabasas

Oaks Christian strengthened its hold on first place in Marmonte League baseball with a 2-0 victory over Calabasas on Tuesday behind a shutout from pitcher Jaden Onaca.

Finley Buckner had two hits and Joseph Steventon had a double and RBI for the Lions (11-3, 4-0).

Newbury Park 1, Westlake 0: The Panthers got a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning from Evan Needham. Cole Miller struck out five in seven shutout innings for the Panthers.

Loyola 7, Crespi 4: Adam Magpoc contributed a three-run home run in Loyola’s Mission League win.

Chaminade 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Aric Berg pitched the Eagles to the Mission League win.

Los Alamitos 10, Fountain Valley 4: Nathan Downdell and jacob Evans each had three hits for Los Alamitos.

Dana Hills 7, Mission Viejo 3: Grant Faris had a home run for Dana Hills.

Anaheim Canyon 4, Villa Park 2: Cohen Gomez hit a home run and Brycen Brunswig had three hits to help Canyon pull off the upset. Gomez also threw a complete game.

JSerra 10, Servite 2: Andrew Lamb, Ryusei Fujiwara and Dominic Smaldino each had three RBIs for JSerra.

Santa Margarita 2, Mater Dei 1: Zach Fjelstad had the game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning for Santa Margarita. Jack Svinth threw all eight innings, striking out 13 with no walks.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Harvard-Westlake 0: Freshman Sarah Jacobs threw a five-inning shutout.

Newbury Park 5, Westlake 3: Paige Henry hit a two-run home run for the Panthers.

