Oaks Christian stays hot with 2-0 baseball win over Calabasas

VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Oaks Christian strengthened its hold on first place in Marmonte League baseball with a 2-0 victory over Calabasas on Tuesday behind a shutout from pitcher Jaden Onaca.

Finley Buckner had two hits and Joseph Steventon had a double and RBI for the Lions (11-3, 4-0).

Newbury Park 1, Westlake 0: The Panthers got a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning from Evan Needham. Cole Miller struck out five in seven shutout innings for the Panthers.

Loyola 7, Crespi 4: Adam Magpoc contributed a three-run home run in Loyola’s Mission League win.

Chaminade 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Aric Berg pitched the Eagles to the Mission League win.

Los Alamitos 10, Fountain Valley 4: Nathan Downdell and jacob Evans each had three hits for Los Alamitos.

Dana Hills 7, Mission Viejo 3: Grant Faris had a home run for Dana Hills.

Anaheim Canyon 4, Villa Park 2: Cohen Gomez hit a home run and Brycen Brunswig had three hits to help Canyon pull off the upset. Gomez also threw a complete game.

JSerra 10, Servite 2: Andrew Lamb, Ryusei Fujiwara and Dominic Smaldino each had three RBIs for JSerra.

Santa Margarita 2, Mater Dei 1: Zach Fjelstad had the game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning for Santa Margarita. Jack Svinth threw all eight innings, striking out 13 with no walks.

Chatsworth left-hander Josh Pollack threw six scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over Birmingham.

Chatsworth’s Josh Pollack threw six shutout innings in the Chancellors’ 3-0 win over Birmingham in a West Valley League opener on Tuesday.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Harvard-Westlake 0: Freshman Sarah Jacobs threw a five-inning shutout.

Newbury Park 5, Westlake 3: Paige Henry hit a two-run home run for the Panthers.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

