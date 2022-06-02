Etiwanda advances to Division II baseball championship behind Dylan Goff, Brady Ebel

It’s very tough to beat Etiwanda in a baseball game when Dylan Goff is on the mound and freshman Brady Ebel is hitting well.

Birmingham held a 1-0 lead over Etiwanda and Goff going to the bottom of the fifth on Thursday. Then the Eagles scored six runs and went on to a 12-1 win, advancing to Saturday’s Division II regional final against Torrey Pines at Etiwanda.

Goff improved to 12-0, striking out eight in six innings. Ebel hit two doubles and a triple and will likely get the start on the mound on Saturday.

In other games:

JSerra 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4: The top-seeded Lions hung on for the win to advance to the Division I final at home on Saturday against Huntington Beach. Owen Fuller and Brandon Chang had two hits apiece. Ben Reimers, the seventh pitcher, threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Jack Gurevitch hit a two-run home run for Notre Dame.

Great pitching performance from @HB_OilerSports senior right-hander Jack Smith today: 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 12 (!) Ks.

Dude shoved it in his last home game for @HBHS_basebll against one of the best hitting teams in the state. Headed to @CSUNBaseball next year. pic.twitter.com/GDqHOfKzEZ — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) June 3, 2022

Huntington Beach 9, Villa Park 2: Jack Smith struck out 12 to lead the Oilers into the Division I final. Dean Carpentier and Ralph Velazquez each had two hits.

Oaks Christian 4, Grossmont 2: The Lions advance to the Division III championship game. Patrick Chute and Elijah Clayton each hit home runs and outfielders Royce Clayton Jr. and Tommy Farmer each made critical plays defensively. Oaks Christian will play host to Newport Harbor on Saturday. Newport Harbor defeated Chula Vista Eastlake 8-2 behind pitcher Sam DiCarlo.

Fullerton 10, Burbank Burroughs 6: The Indians advance to the Division IV final.

Softball

Eastvale Roosevelt 7, Camarillo 4: Southern Section Division 1 champion Roosevelt has advanced to Saturday’s Division I regional final. Kayla Lyon broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Ashlee Arnett had three RBIs. Camarillo will play the winner of Friday’s game between Oaks Christian and Mission Viejo.

St. Anthony 7, Granite Hills 3: St. Anthony advanced to the Division III final against Temple City on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Temple City.

Torrance 3, Bonita 2: No. 1-seeded Torrance earned a spot in the Division II final against Chula Vista Mater Dei at home on Saturday.