Arleta is turning to young football players to contribute for 2022

Running back Kelvin Duran was Arleta's leader last season. Now his brother, Kennedy, takes over at quarterback.
(Bill Coan)
By Eric Sondheimer
Veteran Arleta coach Bill Coan was Matt Cassel’s coach at Chatsworth, so he knows how to throw the football. Arleta has pretty much relied on running the ball for years, but the team has three quarterbacks this season, providing Coan with more options.

Arleta, which went 9-3 last season and won the East Valley League, first has to figure how to tackle running back Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills in its season opener on Aug. 19.

“Maybe not mow the field for two weeks,” Coan joked.

Among the Arleta players to watch are sophomore Alexis Castillo, who was brought up for the playoffs and performed well. He’s a receiver and safety who also will play some wildcat quarterback.

Kennedy Duran is a junior quarterback and defensive back with athleticism and a strong arm. His brother, Kelvin, was Arleta’s star running back last season.

The top senior returnees include linebacker Ross Cajucom, running back Oscar Fajardo and lineman Giovanni Pedraza.

Improved depth and versatility at the quarterback position give Coan hope Arleta will be able to repeat as East Valley League champion.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

