Ezekiel Elliott will not be punished by the NFL for altercation in Las Vegas

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott is in the clear after an altercation with a security guard in Las Vegas.
The NFL said Wednesday that Elliott will not be punished for the incident, which occurred at a music festival in May when the two-time Pro Bowl running back pushed a teenage security guard.
Elliott met Tuesday at league headquarters with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
In a statement Wednesday, the league wrote: “Immediately following reports of an incident in Las Vegas in May involving Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL conducted a comprehensive investigation that included interviews with multiple witnesses, including security personnel and others with direct involvement, as well as a review of documentary and other information.
“On Tuesday, as part of the review, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards.
“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally.
“Commissioner Goodell determined there was no violation of the personal conduct policy and no further action is warranted.”
Elliott issued his own statement via Twitter after meeting with Goodell: “"I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.”
Even though he was not charged with a crime for the Las Vegas encounter, Elliott was subject to league discipline because he already has a history of violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for six games in 2017 after a yearlong NFL investigation into accusations of domestic violence.