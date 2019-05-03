The Sports Report: The forgotten builders of the Kentucky Derby (and horse racing)

I know that not everyone who reads this newsletter is into horse racing. In fact, I’d be surprised if half of you are into it. But, this is Kentucky Derby week, and there’s a special story about horse racing that is worth checking out. Written by Kurtis Lee, it takes a look at the mostly forgotten legacy of African Americans in building the sport. Usually I riff on a subject and throw in a bit of sarcasm, but this is far too important, so I am going to let Kurtis’ words speak without comment: