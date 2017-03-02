'Gotham' finds its Ra's Al Ghul in 'Game of Thrones' actor Alexander Siddig

Alexander Siddig has been cast in the recurring role of supervillain Ra’s Al Ghul on Fox’s “Gotham.”

Siddig is no stranger to genre TV, having played the ill-fated Doran Martell on “Game of Thrones” and Dr. Julian Bashir on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”

On “Gotham,” he’ll play a character who has a long and complicated history with Bruce Wayne and his Batman alter ego. Ra'a Al Ghul is the leader of the League of Shadows and subsequent mastermind of numerous plots and organizations cobbled together to amass power.

The Court of Owls is the organization that pre-Batman Bruce (David Mazouz) is currently attempting to take down, and it is during this investigation that he will cross paths with Ra’s Al Ghul. No word on whether his infamous Lazarus Pits will be involved in the plot, but the mysterious life-giving pools are a prominent part of the character’s history.

Siddig is joining a growing list of recurring villains on “Gotham” that includes Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Edward Nygma/The Riddler ( Cory Michael Smith ), and Selina Kyle/Catwoman ( Camren Bicondova ).