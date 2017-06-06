Los Angeles, there is actually another election today. Here's how you can vote

Voters line up at an early voting site at Pio Pico Library in Koreatown on Saturday.

Voters in Los Angeles will choose California's newest member of Congress today, in the fourth election in as many months within the city.

Democrats Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez and attorney Robert Lee Ahn are in a runoff for the 34th Congressional District, vacated by Xavier Becerra when he became attorney general earlier this year.

The district includes downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and the Eastside neighborhoods of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

Not sure whether you live in this district? You can check here.

Pretty much everything you need to know about the race can be found here. You can read up on Ahn and Gomez's policy positions at latimes.com/34issues and see who's backing their campaigns financially at latimes.com/34money.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and you can look up your polling place here.

If you vote by mail, your vote will count as long as your ballot is postmarked by Tuesday and received by election officials by Friday. You can check on the status of your mail ballot here.

A few hundred voters still hadn't received their mail ballots over the weekend. For help with this or any other voting problems, call county election officials at (800) 815-2666 and choose option 3.

And don't forget: we'll be reporting from the polls, election night parties and tracking live results of the race at latimes.com/essentialpolitics.