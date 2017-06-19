This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The Orange County GOP had Rep. Devin Nunes as a headline speaker Saturday night. Protesters crashed the party but Republicans mostly made the news media the enemy.

Learn more about the most important parts of California's $183 billion state budget.

President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.

