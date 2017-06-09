This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- California's Board of Equalization might be better as an agency led by appointed -- not elected -- officials, state lawmakers said on Wednesday.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
Jimmy Gomez maintains wide lead in latest 34th Congressional District returns
|Christine Mai-Duc
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez maintained his wide lead in the 34th Congressional District race, according to the latest vote tally released Friday.
With only about 1,700 ballots left to count, Gomez was still ahead of opponent Robert Lee Ahn by about 61% to 39%, with a little over 9,000 ballots separating the two.
Ahn conceded the race Tuesday night when he was trailing by about 20%. But in a statement released Thursday, Ahn's campaign suggested he could still win with a bump in late-arriving provisional and mail-in ballots, citing the more than 10,400 such ballots that had yet to be counted as of Thursday evening.
Ahn would have had to win more than 80% of those ballots to win the election. He won only 37% of the ballots that were added to the count Friday.
Reached by phone after the latest results posted, Ahn campaign spokesman James Lee said, "We are satisfied the count was done in a fair way and that the results will stand."
