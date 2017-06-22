California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra expands ban on government-sponsored travel to 'discriminatory' states

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, pictured last month, announced Thursday he is expanding to states that state employees can travel to on official business, citing their discriminatory policies.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Thursday that state employees will be prohibited from official travel to four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas — based on his determination that they have enacted laws that are discriminatory toward sexual orientation and gender identification.

“Each of those states in the recent weeks have enacted legislation that may deprive some of the individuals of those states and individuals who visit those states of their constitutional rights,” Becerra said during a news conference in San Francisco.

The state Legislature approved a bill last year that prohibits state-sanctioned travel to North Carolina, Mississippi, Kansas, Tennessee and other states that have laws that discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The measure was in response to a North Carolina bill that overturned an ordinance in the city of Charlotte that allowed transgender people to use public restrooms based on the gender with which they most identify.

"There are consequences to discrimination," Becerra said. "Restricting state sponsored travel is a consequence."