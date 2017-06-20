California's Clean Air Act waiver should be yanked, Trump's former environmental advisor says

The head of President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency may not be prepared to battle California over air regulations, but the man who led Trump's transition team for the department is ready.

Myron Ebell, who works at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington and helped devise Trump's environmental agenda, said California should not be allowed to set its own standards for greenhouse gas emissions from vehicle tailpipes.

The state has that authority under a Clean Air Act waiver granted by previous administrations, including most recently President Obama's.

“The waiver has to go, in my view,” Ebell told journalists on Monday at a training program organized by the National Press Foundation.

The problem, he said, is that the California regulations are a backdoor attempt to regulate fuel economy, a power that's reserved for the federal government.

California said it would push forward on greenhouse gas rules earlier this year even though the Trump administration has opened the door to rolling them back on the federal level.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt had previously suggested that the Trump administration could try to revoke California's waiver, but during a recent Capitol Hill hearing he said it wasn't currently under review.

Ebell has denied mainstream science on global warming. But apart from the waiver he wants to see revoked, he told journalists that he didn't have a problem with California trying to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions.

“I believe in competitive federalism," he said.

The only problem, Ebell said, is whether Gov. Jerry Brown tries to conduct his own foreign policy and sign international treaties.