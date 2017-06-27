Campaign to recall freshman state senator submits more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot

The campaign against state Sen. Josh Newman has turned in more than enough signatures to force the freshman Democrat from Fullerton into a recall election.

Republican Carl DeMaio, a lead organizer of the effort, said the group submitted 84,988 signatures on Tuesday.

More signatures are being collected but only 63,500 registered voters in the 29th Senate District are needed to put the recall question on the ballot.

“It shows that there is an unbelievable grass roots movement to fire Josh Newman for his disasterous vote to support an increase in the gas tax,” said DeMaio, a conservative radio talk show host from San Diego.

The recall drive was complicated by recently enacted legislation that allows voters to ask that their signatures not be included in the recall petitions if they felt they were misled.

Elections officials in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties must now determine whether there are sufficient valid signatures to qualify the recall.

Mike Roth, a spokesman for the campaign against the recall, said special interests including Chevron have helped fuel a misleading petition drive.

"The recall petition is a costly power grab by out-of-district special interests that won’t save taxpayers a dime and won’t solve any problem voters care about,” Roth said. “What it will do is cost up to $3 million in tax dollars that would be better spent on our schools and public safety.”