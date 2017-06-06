Chiang backer seems to compare candidate's Democratic gubernatorial rivals to President Trump

Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on Tuesday essentially compared fellow Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa to President Trump as he endorsed state Treasurer John Chiang in the 2018 governor’s race.

“John is the very definition of a public servant,” Huizar said during a news conference in Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. “If you want flash and no substance, look no further than the White House at this time and see how that’s working out. But if you want a trusted, steady and fearless leader who knows when to be tough against special interests, who knows when to cross the aisle to get things done for the people, then John Chiang is your choice for governor.”

Huizar didn’t mention Villaraigosa or Newsom by name, but the reference was clear. The Chiang campaign has framed the race as a wonky state treasurer with a record of fiscal prudence taking on flashier competitors, former big-city mayors with outsized personalities.

The event was viewed especially as a snub of Villaraigosa, because Huizar was his longtime ally and the event took place in the neighborhood where Villaraigosa grew up. Asked why he chose Chiang, Huizar twice said he remained friends with “Mr. Villaraigosa” but believes the treasurer is "pragmatic" and a "realist" who is best qualified for the job.