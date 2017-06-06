This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The 34th Congressional District special election is today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and we'll be covering it live here.
- Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.
Chiang backer seems to compare candidate's Democratic gubernatorial rivals to President Trump
|Seema Mehta
Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on Tuesday essentially compared fellow Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa to President Trump as he endorsed state Treasurer John Chiang in the 2018 governor’s race.
“John is the very definition of a public servant,” Huizar said during a news conference in Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. “If you want flash and no substance, look no further than the White House at this time and see how that’s working out. But if you want a trusted, steady and fearless leader who knows when to be tough against special interests, who knows when to cross the aisle to get things done for the people, then John Chiang is your choice for governor.”
Huizar didn’t mention Villaraigosa or Newsom by name, but the reference was clear. The Chiang campaign has framed the race as a wonky state treasurer with a record of fiscal prudence taking on flashier competitors, former big-city mayors with outsized personalities.
The event was viewed especially as a snub of Villaraigosa, because Huizar was his longtime ally and the event took place in the neighborhood where Villaraigosa grew up. Asked why he chose Chiang, Huizar twice said he remained friends with “Mr. Villaraigosa” but believes the treasurer is "pragmatic" and a "realist" who is best qualified for the job.
The gubernatorial primary will take place one year from today. Chiang used the occasion to announce plans for a statewide listening tour. He unveiled a green-and-white camper bearing his picture that will be on hand when he speaks in front of the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, visits a pest-control convention in Lake Tahoe next week, and possibly tailgates at a Fresno State football game later this year.
On Tuesday, Chiang picked up a historical guidebook of California for his travels at Libros Schmibros, a lending library on the plaza, then walked to Al & Bea's Mexican Restaurant. He spoke with community activists about homeless veterans, affordable housing and the impacts of pollution from a nearby, now-shuttered battery plant, before digging into a shredded beef, bean, cheese and green sauce burrito, the signature item at the 51-year-old institution.
The Newsom campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Villaraigosa's senior strategist Eric Jaye declined to comment on Huizar's remarks, but described the camper as "sweet," adding, "Hope we can camper-pool to events."