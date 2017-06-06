Jimmy Gomez describes Tuesday's vote as a victory for 'California values'

Shortly before his rival called to concede, Jimmy Gomez thanked hundreds of cheering supporters for their efforts to get him elected to Congress and pledged to represent all of his constituents after a hard-fought battle with fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn.

“Today, our community said yes to California values, our progressive values,” Gomez said at his election party at his campaign headquarters in Highland Park. “All of you here that helped me on this campaign, we are the resistance.”

Gomez’s backers were heartened when the candidate showed a narrow lead in the absentee ballots because Ahn had aggressively courted early voters. As returns from election day poured in and Gomez’s lead grew, they were increasingly optimistic.

Flanked by his family and in front of elected leaders who campaigned for him, Gomez took the stage shortly after 10 p.m. and spoke of his family’s humble origins.

“I’m the son of immigrants, the son of farmers, of braceros who understand the value of hard work but also understand the value of good people,” he said. “So I will always fight for all of you.”

Gomez told the crowd that his values were based on his personal experiences, including lacking health insurance as a child, watching his gay brother being picked on in school, and seeing his sisters rely on Planned Parenthood to get basic medical needs.

He said he was also influenced by hearing from his potential constituents about their needs.

“I try to put myself in your shoes,” he said. “I will continue doing that as your next member of Congress.”

Within 15 minutes of concluding his speech, the crowd erupted in cheers as Gomez retook the stage and shouted out that Ahn had called and conceded.