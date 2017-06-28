It's all good: Gov. Jerry Brown (again) signs a budget without any vetoed spending

Gov. Jerry Brown holds two unique records when it comes to state budgets. No governor has signed more of them, and none in modern times have been as hesitant to veto items they don't like.

In the budget he signed on Monday, Brown made no changes. It's not the first time. This was Brown's second consecutive budget in which he took no veto actions, and his third veto-free budget since 1982.

Governors have line-item veto power to erase budget expenditures, decisions that aren't subject to review by the Legislature. Previous chief executives have used their unilateral power far more often, a way to trim spending from a variety of state budget-related programs.

State documents show former Gov. George Deukmejian holds the modern record for the most budget changes, issuing 367 line-item vetoes on July 21, 1983. In total amount of spending, the record belongs to former Gov. Pete Wilson, whose budget vetoes in 1998 added up to more than $1.9 million.

Brown also has the distinction of issuing fewer vetoes of stand-alone legislation of any governor in the last half-century, suggesting it's a sign of "respect" for the legislative branch of government.

The governor's signature on the latest state budget sets in place $183.2-billion in spending, covering a wide range of programs and services while setting aside more in cash reserves than ever before.